Petition started to save Percy Hynes White’s acting jobs after sexual assault allegations goes over poorly

If there’s one major flaw that sticks out the most in regards to Netflix’s fantasy hit Wednesday, it’s the fact that the series is now tied in to an ever-growing controversy surrounding one its leading stars Percy Hynes White. The entire ordeal started once sexual assault allegations against the 21-year-old actor became public online. And while the news of the jaw-dropping allegations were certainly horrid enough, a recent petition aiming to protect White’s career definitely hasn’t helped the situation.

The aforementioned petition was officially launched several weeks ago over on change.org, where a person by the name of Angela Jones insisted that White is an “incredible actor and human being” who doesn’t deserve these allegations, claiming that White is being “falsely accused of rape” and that his victims are lying.

Needless to say, the petition’s effect has been far from a positive one, with the majority of folks slandering the petition and its OP online and explaining that the petition is incredibly harmful to the victims and their families.

they dont even like him they just want to bash victims for no reason. #cancelpercy https://t.co/2nhmN0MIgD pic.twitter.com/0j7UUkd0Dj — 💭 (@ariesdolI) February 16, 2023

At the time of this writing, over 1,000 people have already signed the petition to keep White’s career and his future roles looking promising. Ultimately, the goal for the petition is set at 1,500 signatures, but it feels apparent that the petition will likely (and unfortunately) reach those numbers soon.

The idea of the petition itself is extremely harmful, but seeing as those that have signed are willing to support someone with sexual assault allegations brought against them, it hardly feels like any of them would care. As of now, it has yet to be determined if White will be a part of Wednesday season two, or if the actor and Netflix will simply cut ties.