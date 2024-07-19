‘Two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act’: Matt Gaetz might want to go into hiding following these reactions to the current state of his face

It’s not uncommon for celebrities — or celebrity-adjacent people — to get plastic surgery, but with the kind of cash Matt Gaetz boasts, you’d think he could find a better surgeon.
The embarrassment of a politician appeared at the Republican National Convention in mid-July sporting a new look, and not a flattering one. It seems that Gaetz came out on the wrong side of a face-life faux pas, and the public at large latched onto his new, alarming look with outright glee.
A side-by-side look at Gaetz’s typical ghoulish appearance in contrast to his new “comic book villain” countenance illustrates just how alien the politician’s new look is, and his many, many detractors wasted little time in providing some very apt feedback. Gaetz’s new look brings to mind a wide range of characters, both fictional and real, but not a one of them is flattering.
Prompted by an on-point observation that Gaetz is “two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act,” observers flooded in to give their two cents on the troll of a Representative’s new face.
“HE LOOKS LIKE A SNAPCHAT FILTER,” one person astutely observed. “How do I mute Matt Gaetz’s face,” another asked, pondering a question we’d all like answers to.
Comparisons sized Gaetz up to everyone from the Bogdanoff twins to The Surgeon General of Beverly Hills from Escape from L.A.
There’s no denying the similarities.
Maybe his new look can earn Gaetz a spot on the next Real Housewives spin-off?
There were even compliments to be found among the widespread reaction to Gaetz’s new face, with one X user praising the surgeon for enhancing “the creepy pedo look” while also “maintaining his face’s extreme punchability.”
Gaetz has always been nightmare fuel and an utter goon, and now his face matches the rest of him. He’s honestly doing a kindness to the public at large, because now we can see from the get-go just how twisted and inhumane he is without even requiring the 42-year-old gasbag to open his mouth.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 11:21 am