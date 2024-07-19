‘Two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act’: Matt Gaetz might want to go into hiding following these reactions to the current state of his face

It’s not uncommon for celebrities — or celebrity-adjacent people — to get plastic surgery, but with the kind of cash Matt Gaetz boasts, you’d think he could find a better surgeon.

Recommended Videos

The embarrassment of a politician appeared at the Republican National Convention in mid-July sporting a new look, and not a flattering one. It seems that Gaetz came out on the wrong side of a face-life faux pas, and the public at large latched onto his new, alarming look with outright glee.

A side-by-side look at Gaetz’s typical ghoulish appearance in contrast to his new “comic book villain” countenance illustrates just how alien the politician’s new look is, and his many, many detractors wasted little time in providing some very apt feedback. Gaetz’s new look brings to mind a wide range of characters, both fictional and real, but not a one of them is flattering.

I’ve been so fixated on his eyebrows that I didn’t notice the difference in his teeth! This guy has had some major work done, but it really didn’t help. — Anne, not Annie (@annesteiner) July 18, 2024

Prompted by an on-point observation that Gaetz is “two white tigers and a life partner from having a Vegas act,” observers flooded in to give their two cents on the troll of a Representative’s new face.

That, and a new outfit. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HxI3xzq1YZ — Carlos González Baños (@GalgoGB) July 18, 2024

“HE LOOKS LIKE A SNAPCHAT FILTER,” one person astutely observed. “How do I mute Matt Gaetz’s face,” another asked, pondering a question we’d all like answers to.

Comparisons sized Gaetz up to everyone from the Bogdanoff twins to The Surgeon General of Beverly Hills from Escape from L.A.

Gaetz: give me the Bogdanoff twins look pic.twitter.com/7DEwVPCwj5 — Mason (@tweetfacts2me) July 18, 2024

I wasn’t expecting Matt Gaetz to show up at the #RNC looking like The Surgeon General of Beverly Hills from Escape From LA pic.twitter.com/DMpMnomjnX — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) July 18, 2024

They are the same person. pic.twitter.com/Nj96IrwVkB — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 18, 2024

There’s no denying the similarities.

I think his new look suits him. pic.twitter.com/7qqYntRypR — Zebra Cat (@ZebraCat20) July 18, 2024

Maybe his new look can earn Gaetz a spot on the next Real Housewives spin-off?

housewives on housewives on

their first season their fifth season pic.twitter.com/wZ8u8jvI70 — Guilty as Slade? ✨ (@Jesse_bslade) July 18, 2024

There were even compliments to be found among the widespread reaction to Gaetz’s new face, with one X user praising the surgeon for enhancing “the creepy pedo look” while also “maintaining his face’s extreme punchability.”

Sorry to disagree with everyone, but I think Matt Gaetz's plastic surgeon did a good job. He enhanced the creepy pedo look that always reflected his true inner self, while still maintaining his face's extreme punchability. pic.twitter.com/yrAwK0qSOZ — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) July 18, 2024

Gaetz has always been nightmare fuel and an utter goon, and now his face matches the rest of him. He’s honestly doing a kindness to the public at large, because now we can see from the get-go just how twisted and inhumane he is without even requiring the 42-year-old gasbag to open his mouth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy