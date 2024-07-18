Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘He started looking like a cornered animal’: Here’s how political yip-yip dog Matt Gaetz reacted when he interrupted an interview and someone told him to ‘shut up’

Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz are bringing catty 'Real Housewives' energy to the RNC.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:43 am

In a scene that seems pulled from The Real Housewives, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy have been caught trading catty barbs at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Recommended Videos

A few clips of the interaction have been doing the rounds online, and appear to show Gaetz interrupting a live interview segment with McCarthy on the convention floor of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Gaetz, a noted nemesis of McCarthy who led last year’s charge to oust him as House Speaker, can be seen approaching the interview and sarcastically referencing his lack of a speaking slot at the RNC.

“Are you speaking tonight?” Gaetz quipped mid-interview with the same venom as NeNe Leakes, “If you took that stage, you would get booed off of it.” In the Housewives universe, it’s the kind of comment that’d get Gaetz the first seat at a reunion, but McCarthy wasted no time firing back at his opponent.

Pausing his own sentence, McCarthy said Gaetz has “an ethics issue about sleeping with a 17-year-old,” referencing the sex trafficking allegations leveled against the politician in 2023 (which are still unfolding). Just when you thought McCarthy had earned his mic-drop (or in Housewives terms, glass-smashing) moment, different footage of the encounter shows yet another bystander joining the fray.

From a new vantage point, Gaetz can be seen being physically held back by security while interrupting McCarthy, after which he is told by a different man to “Shut up, Gaetz, get out of here.” The onlooker continued: “Don’t be an a**hole, just be a good dude.” While the identity of that man is not yet known, social media users have rushed to his support, all but securing his first-chair place at the hypothetical RNC reunion.

“Is he on X?” one user wrote, “I want to follow and vice-versa.” Others described him as “an American hero” and someone who “just made my night.” X users didn’t hold punches when sharing their broader thoughts on Gaetz’ interruption, saying they want to “get ‘Shut up, Gaetz’ trending” and describing him as a “grandstanding dork” who resembled “a cornered animal.”

Another user chimed in with all the fervour of a Housewives fan: “Republican infighting is a beautiful thing!”

Of course, it isn’t the first time the internet has been set alight by Gaetz, with social media users last month selecting him to join a Moron 5 poster alongside the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Jim Jordan.

Elsewhere, netizens used AI art earlier this year to render Gaetz as a glammed-up drag queen, so I guess he’s just as suited for Housewives as he is for Drag Race (though neither reality show should stoop as low as to actually cast him).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.