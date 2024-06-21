Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz turn Maroon 5 into ‘Moron 5’ in inspired album cover

The political arena in the United States is increasingly more akin to a sideshow than an actual working government, and no one embodies that more than the lineup of slimy, spineless sycophants who make Donald Trump the entirety of their personalities.

Recommended Videos

At the head of that pack is Marjorie Taylor Greene, the mewling moron from Georgia who’s only motivation in life is a pat on the back from Daddy Trump. Just behind her are Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s shameless harpy, and Matt “the Forehead” Gaetz, whose sordid history has haunted him from his very first days in office.

They’re joined by plenty of oily Republican peers in licking Trump’s boots at every chance they get, including the unbelievably obnoxious Jim Jordan from Ohio, and Kentucky’s chief do-nothing, James Comer.

That particular selection of idiots and cretins create a prime lineup for the world’s worst band, a discovery some brilliant but broken web user couldn’t help but highlight. They took to X to share a horrific but hilarious mashup consisting of the absolute worst America has to offer, and gloriously dubbed the lineup “Moron 5.”

pic.twitter.com/EqDMYlkH9f — Paul Leigh-Some Rascal on the Internet 🟧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Pleightx) June 19, 2024

Its an unbeatable reference, and the careful photo editing work to provide the image with just enough Maroon 5 crossover to really sells the scene. Those tattoos look like something Gaetz would absolutely rock to make his utter obsession with Trump all the more blatant, and the careful positioning — which places the women at the back — is very Project 2025 of them.

The image is peak internet, as it combines the criminally cringey nature of five of the worst politicians this nation has ever seen with a pop band from Los Angeles. Not to mention the name, which is inarguably low-hanging fruit but, given that its also comedy perfection, its hard to blame X user @Pleightx for plucking it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy