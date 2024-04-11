Will Phoebe Dynevor be appearing in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?

Bridgerton is once again the talk of the Ton as Netflix prepares us for the incoming arrival of the long-awaited third season of everyone’s favorite Regency romantic drama (suck it, Sanditon).

Recommended Videos

Following on from last year’s unmissable spinoff Queen Charlotte, season 3 promises to be exactly the swoonworthy, shirt-ripping, violin-soundtracked entertainment we’ve been missing, and with the slow-burning romance of Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) finally coming to the fore, this might just turn out to be the best season yet.

The only downside with Bridgerton, of course, is that it keeps turning its leading actors into major stars who get so busy, it’s not guaranteed that they can come back for subsequent seasons. Regé-Jean Page famously ditched the show after spoon-sucking his way to stardom in season 1. Thankfully, his on-screen spouse, Phoebe Dynevor returned for season 2, but is she sticking around for season 3?

Is Phoebe Dynevor set to return as Daphne in Bridgerton season 3?

Screengrab via Netflix

Sorry to break it to you Daphnerds, but Phoebe Dynevor is pulling a Duke in season 3 and will not be returning to Bridgerton for these new episodes. Dynevor confirmed back in January, while attending Sundance Film Festival to promote her new movie Fair Play, that she was “sadly not” in the third season, but she was “excited to watch as a viewer.” The good news is that she’s not ruling out a role in season 4. When asked about a Bridgerton comeback, she said: “Potentially in the future.”

It’s unclear if this decision stemmed from the writers and needs of the story or Dynevor herself. Honestly, it was probably a little of both. She’s immensely in-demand right now, with at least two movies in the works — spy actioner Inheritance and high-concept thriller Anniversary, plus she came very close to landing the part of Lois Lane in DC’s Superman reboot.

What’s more, Daphne’s role in Bridgerton season 3 established that the last sibling in the family to get married must return to pass on advice to the latest series lead. The good news is that Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony is back, along with wife Kate (Simone Ashley), so Colin’s big bro has somewhat assumed Daphne’s position in the plot. That said, given how close the Bridgertons are, it wouldn’t make sense for Daphne to simply disappear from their lives (like Francesca randomly does in season 2 — no, we haven’t forgotten that, Shonda Rhimes), so let’s hope Dynevor does return in season 4.

Bridgerton season 3 airs Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more