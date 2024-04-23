Will there be a ‘Queen Charlotte’ season 2?

Two seasons, one spin-off, and three years were all the Bridgerton franchise needed to become a cultural phenomenon. But as popular as the title show has proven, it may just pale in comparison to Queen Charlotte.

Two seasons are soon to become three, but a portion of the Bridgerton fanbase is struggling to mentally shift from the gripping tale in Queen Charlotte back to the cozy romance of the original series. Season 3 of Bridgerton is set to arrive on Netflix in May, which gives fans of the historical romance a few more weeks to catch up on the story.

That story starts with Queen Charlotte, a prequel series that aired in the time between seasons 2 and 3 of Bridgerton. It tells the tale of the royal family in both the past and present, laying down the history of the fictional London hierarchy and the monarch who leads it all from the top.

Will Queen Charlotte get a second season?

Queen Charlotte tells a tight, well-confined story about the rise, romance, and present rule of the monarch of the Bridgerton universe. The first season was hugely popular, earning it a spot on Netflix’s top ten list, along with a slew of nominations and awards.

Viewers were left wanting more when those final credits rolled, but they may not get their wish. Initially, Queen Charlotte was intended as a closed-ended story intended to establish vital characters in the Bridgerton world. It was never supposed to see a continuation, but after high demand from fans, the possibility of more exists.

Its not certain, by any means, but series creator Shonda Rhimes has hinted that her love for the characters, paired with the passionate outcry from fans, could lead to another entry in the Queen Charlotte saga. She told Entertainment Weekly that she “could live with Charlotte and George forever,” but tempered expectations with a note that Queen Charlotte was always supposed to be a one-shot. “We told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love,” she noted, before handing fans a dose of hope with the tease that she’s “not ruling anything out.”

Given the massive popularity of both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, the chances of another season seem promising. It seems likely that Rhimes wouldn’t revive the story without something solid to add, however, so unless the legendary creator has a worthy tale to tell, we may have seen the end of the beloved origin story.

