Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.

Following a sneak peak at what we have in store dropping online this Friday, Netflix has now offered the first clip from the prequel via its big Tudum showcase today. Bridgerton veterans Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh were on hand to host the Queen Charlotte presentation, teasing their returns as the older Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, respectively. They were joined by newcomer India Amarteifio, who’ll feature in the lead as the young Charlotte.

The clip, which you can catch via the tweet below, sees Charlotte attempting to flee her impending nuptials to her future husband, only to accidentally ask help escaping from… her future husband. Cue meet cute.

Bridgerton fans, say hello to India Amarteifio — the incredible young actress who, along with Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh, will reveal the origins of Queen Charlotte in a brand new series from Shonda Rhimes. #TUDUM has your (very early) first look! pic.twitter.com/R29pa0a4Mz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2022

Sex Education alum Amarteifio will be joined by Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) as the young King George. Ruth Gemmell is also on board as Lady Violet Bridgerton, with Connie Jenkins-Grieg serving as the character in her younger days. Hugh Sachs is similarly involved as Brimsley, the Queen’s loyal servant. Sam Clemmett plays the younger version.

Fans of the Bridgerton family don’t need to worry, though, as the expansion of what we’re now going to call the Bridgerverse doesn’t mean we’re going to leave the clan behind. Bridgerton season 3 is also on its way, with our first look at the next stage of Colin and Penelope’s story likewise dropping at TUDUM. Look out for both that and Queen Charlotte sometime next year on Netflix.