Watch: ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 sneak peek teases a fan-favorite coming out of the shadows

Get your corsets and cravats at the ready, folks, as Bridgerton season 3 is coming. This past spring saw Netflix serve up the record-breaking second run of the smash-hit period romance and the streamer isn’t wasting any time in giving the people what they want in the form of another batch of episodes full of extravagant balls, violin covers of contemporary pop songs, and the steamiest stares on TV.

As part of the company’s big Tudum event this Saturday, fan-favorite cast members Luke Newton, Nicole Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie were on hand to present our first taste of what’s to come in the form of a reading of Lady Whistledown’s opening monologue from the season opener, titled “Out of the Shadows.” Although Julie Andrews wasn’t on hand to provide her customary narration, Coughlan herself did an admirable job instead. Catch the sneak peek via the video below:

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at Lady Whistledown's first newsletter from Season 3! pic.twitter.com/RBcZX7dKSV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2022

As has already been revealed, Newton and Coughlan are set to step up as the show’s latest main couple, with the promise being that Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will finally get together. According to the synopsis, a heartbroken Penelope will begin the season trying to move on from Colin by finding herself a suitable marital prospect who will allow her enough independence to continue moonlighting as Whistledown. Ironically, she finds the perfect wingman in Colin, who is eager to regain his friend’s favor. But will the arrangement end up inciting some romantic feelings between the pair? Narrative convention tells us, yeah, it definitely will.

Sadly, Tudum didn’t unveil when exactly we can expect Bridgerton season 3 to premiere, but we can likely count on an invitation to return to the ton sometime in 2023.