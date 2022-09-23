Watch: New TUDUM clip reveals first look at ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’

It’s that time again, Netflix nuts. TUDUM — yes, that’s how you spell the sound that plays at the beginning of one of the platform’s original productions — returns this weekend for another showcase of everything that’s coming to the streamer over the next few months and beyond. Ahead of the event taking place on Saturday, Netflix has revealed our first clip from the (apparently) pre-recorded presentation, which unveils a new look at an upcoming spinoff of one of the site’s biggest shows.

Yes, it’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the prequel series to the smash-hit Regency-era romance which will naturally follow the eponymous British monarch. In the clip, which you can see above, Bridgerton castmembers Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh discuss reprising their roles as Charlotte and Lady Danbury in the show, as well as praising newcomer India Amarteifio, who will be playing young Charlotte. A first-look image of Amarteifio in character was likewise unveiled.

Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed. pic.twitter.com/mE7OcH5gRu — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 23, 2022

This trio of leading ladies from the Bridgerton universe (the Bridgerverse? The BCU?) is just a taste of the star-studded lineup of hosts that’ll be getting in on the TUDUM action tomorrow. Millie Bobby Brown and the cast of Stranger Things will drop by to tease the supernatural sensation’s final season. Gal Gadot is on hand to hype her spy thriller, Heart of Stone, and Charlize Theron will have a few things to say about superhero sequel The Old Guard 2.

Bridgertonians will also be excited to learn that we’ll be getting some news on season three as well, which will this time focus on the slow-burn love story between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. Both Bridgerton season 3 and Queen Charlotte are believed to debut on Netflix sometime in 2023.

TUDUM unfolds this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10.30 a.m. PT. It will be available to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel.