Watch: ‘Stranger Things’,’Bridgerton’, ‘Squid Game’, and much more teased in new TUDUM 2022 trailer

It’s almost that time again, Netflix nerds, as the streaming giant is just about to host its third annual TUDUM event. Following its creation in 2020, TUDUM has become the biggest day of the year for devotees of the platform as it always delivers a deluge of trailers, first-looks, announcements, and more about all the biggest movies and TV shows Netflix has on the horizon. With TUDUM no. 3 coming later this month, a new trailer for the event has just dropped, which you can check out above.

As the trailer teases, Netflix has roped in a ton of its biggest talent to host the event, everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Jamie Foxx to Gal Gadot to Chris Hemsworth to Jason Momoa to Kerry Washington. And by the looks of things we have an absolute explosion of updates to come from this TUDUM day.

Just a few of the TV titles the trailers promises will be get their due include Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Money Heist, Outer Banks, and Lupin. Plus, on the film side of things, get ready to learn more about The Old Guard 2, The School for Good and Evil, Enola Holmes 2, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

From what we can gather, then, we’ll be treated to fresh trailers for things for Enola Holmes and Glass Onion, both of which are coming later this year, as well as hopefully some concrete news on when we can expect Stranger Things 5 to land. What’s more, it’s a good bet that we’ll get a glimpse at incoming the Bridgerton prequel/spinoff series about Queen Charlotte. All in all, everything is pointing to TUDUM being an unmissable one-day event when it launches in just 10 days on Sept. 24.