Just weeks after Bridgerton season two made its record-breaking debut, Netflix has officially started production on the mega-hit romantic drama’s first spinoff. Last year, it was announced that the streaming giant was moving forward with a prequel based around Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George, and this March saw the full cast assemble — including fan-favorite Golda Rosheuvel, reprising her role as the older Charlotte.

With filming underway on the untitled series in London, the first set photos have now surfaced online, revealing Rosheuvel’s return as Her Majesty, complete with one of her signature gigantic wigs. Also spotted on set was Hugh Sachs as the Queen’s right-hand man, Brimsley. Catch a glimpse at the images via the tweet below or visit JustJared.com for more.

The first look at the "Bridgerton" spinoff show has been revealed and we have the set photos showing Golda Rosheuvel back on set as Princess Charlotte! https://t.co/hhCYsipJAM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 21, 2022

By the looks of things, then, the spinoff will sport some kind of frame narrative based around the older Charlotte before hopping back in time to explore her past. In these pics, the Queen looks pretty down-hearted and is unusually clad in dark colors. Could the series include the death of King George and this is his funeral? It’s possible, although the real George died in 1820 and Bridgerton season two was only set in 1814, so that would be a bit of a hefty time-jump.

Alongside Rosheuvel and Sachs, the spinoff will also see Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh reprise their roles as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Agatha Danbury. Elsewhere, India Amarteifio will take on the role of the young Charlotte as she comes to London to embark on her arranged marriage to George (Corey Mylchreest, taking over from James Fleet). Arsema Thomas portrays the young Agatha. Whoever’s playing young Violet has yet to be revealed.

The Bridgerton spinoff hasn’t been given a release date, but with it already shooting, a premiere sometime in 2023 seems feasible. Seasons three and four of the parent series are also in development.