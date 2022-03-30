‘Bridgerton’ stars hint at more from their steamy romance in season 3

Bridgerton launched another fan-favorite romance in its just-premiered second season, as the Duke and Daphne’s place as the show’s number one couple was taken by Daphne’s older brother Anthony and his new Viscountess, Kate Sharma. Given the anthological nature of the Regency-era romance, fans might be preparing themselves not to see the duo again. But, in fact, stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren’t ruling out a return in season three.

While speaking to Digital Spy, Bailey and Ashley were asked about their potential involvement in the next season of the Netflix smash. With production yet to begin on the third batch of episodes, Bailey admitted that he has no idea if they’ll be back, but he indicated that he’s up for it and he’s just waiting to hear from producers. “We’ll have [to wait] and see if we’re invited,” he said.

As for Ashley, it seems like she’s not ready to leave the Ton either, as the Sex Education actress revealed that she wants to see Kate and Anthony in their “honeymoon romance” phase after spending all of season two intensely denying their feelings.

“If I were to return for season three, I would love to continue Kate and Anthony’s love story and see them kind of play post-marriage and kind of enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve and a lot more horse riding,” she said.

Charithra Chandran was also a prominent player in season two as Edwina, Anthony’s initial choice of wife before he unexpectedly fell in love with her sister. Unfortunately, Chandran doesn’t see herself getting the opportunity to reprise her role due to Edwina not marrying into the Bridgerton family like Kate.

“For Edwina, I’d say she’s not a Bridgerton. And at the end of the day, the show is about the Bridgerton family. Edwina exists in the Bridger-verse, as we like to say, but I’ve been so happy to be, to have such a great part this season. And I’m just grateful for that.”

By the sounds of it, then, we might not have another “missing duke” situation on our hands next time around. While Regé-Jean Page’s Simon was a no-show in season two, Bailey and Ashley sound eager to do more, so we may get to see Anthony and Kate’s storyline properly continued in the third season, even if the likes of Benedict, Colin, and Eloise take center stage.

Bridgerton season two — which had one of Netflix’s biggest ever opening weekends — is streaming now.