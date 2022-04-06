How old are the cast (and characters) of ‘Bridgerton’?

With season two dropping on Netflix in March, Bridgerton-mania is in full swing once again. The Regency-era romance drama became one of the biggest shows on streaming when it debuted in December 2020, and its recent sophomore run proved to be just as successful, with season two smashing records to become Netflix’s biggest ever opening for an English-language series.

A big part of what makes Bridgerton so popular (apart from the steamy bedroom and spoon-licking scenes, of course) is its ensemble of lovable characters, from the Featheringtons to the Sharmas to the titular Bridgerton family. What’s more, the show has transformed many of its expansive cast into both household names and firm fan-favorites. But how do the cast’s IRL ages match up to those of the roles they play?

If that’s something you’ve been wondering about, allow us to be your Lady Whistledown and reveal all you need to know about the ages of the Bridgerton cast and their characters.

Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton‘s original leading lady Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne, the family’s eldest daughter who managed to woo the Duke of Hastings in season one and returns as a mother to young Auggie in season two. In the first run, Daphne was 21 and is 22 in the second season. In real life, Dynevor is a whole five years older as she’ll turn 27 this April 17.

Regé-Jean Page

Daphne’s husband the Duke aka Simon Basset is several years her senior and is 29 during the events of season one. Regé-Jean Page, who neglected to reprise his role for season two, is — much like Dynevor — five years older than his character at 34. This means that the age-gap between the on-screen lovers is less IRL than it is in the show.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey took over from Page as Bridgerton‘s leading man for season two, with eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony being bumped up to a starring role as he embarked on his search for a wife. In the second run, the young Viscount is 31 years of age. Bailey is only a smidge older than his alter ego in real life and is currently 34.

Simone Ashley

Netflix users are used to seeing Simone Ashley play a teenager in Sex Education, but on Bridgerton season two she gets to play someone not just closer to her own years but exactly the same age. Kate Sharma is stated to be 26, which is how old the actress was during filming. She turned 27 on March 30, five days after the season premiered.

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson plays the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, the artistically inclined Benedict, in the series. As of season two, the character is 28 years old, making him three years younger than his big brother Anthony. In actual fact, Thompson is only a year away from Bailey’s age as he is 33 in real life.

Luke Newton

Luke Newton — not to be confused with his on-screen brother Thompson — portrays Colin, the third son of the Bridgerton clan. Five years younger than Benedict, the flighty Colin is 23 years old by the events of season two. Out of character, Newton is actually six years older at the ripe age of 29.

Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran joined the cast of Bridgerton for season two as Edwina Sharma, the initial object of Anthony’s affections. Much is made of Edwina’s youthfulness in the storyline so it’s assumed she’s around 17 or 18 years old. In real life, Chandran is 25, making her just a year younger than on-screen sister Simone Ashley.

Claudia Jessie

Now we’re reaching those cast members with the biggest difference in age from their characters. Claudia Jessie plays the spirited Eloise Bridgerton, who’s about 18 in season two as she’s finally being introduced into society. You might be surprised to know that Jessie’s actually long past her teens and is really 32 years old.

Nicola Coughlan

Eloise’s BFF is Penelope Featherington, aka the real Lady Whistledown. Though she was put on the marriage market by her mother earlier than her friend, Pen is also 18. And yet in real-life, actress Nicola Coughlan is 35 years old, making her almost double her character’s age. She similarly plays a teenager in hit comedy Derry Girls.

Golda Rosheuvel

However, the award for the biggest age-gap between a Bridgerton actor and their character goes to Golda Rosheuvel, only in the opposite direction from Coughlan. Rosheuvel is perfectly cast as the regal Queen Charlotte, but at 52 years of age she’s technically far too young for the part. Season two is set in 1814, when the real Charlotte was 70 years old.

Both seasons of Bridgerton are streaming now on Netflix.