‘Bluey: Ghostbasket’ release date, confirmed

If it’s about dogs, it’s never only for kids. The 2018 animated television show Bluey won over children and adults alike for its intelligent humor and emotional depth. Now that the third season is scheduled to resume soon, everyone’s excitement is over the top.

If you’ve been missing your favorite Australian dog family, the curious seven-year-old Blue Heeler is coming back soon to take all your woes away. The slice-of-life comedy series first premiered on ABC Kids in Oct. 2018, but eventually found an international audience through the Disney Plus platform. After delivering two paw-some seasons in four years, the Heeler family returned to deliver more life lessons and an abundance of laughter all while letting us in the intricacies of their dog universe in 2021.

The third season of Bluey premiered on Sept. 5, 2021, and finished airing three parts by June 11, 2023. While 151 episodes of watching dozens of dogs navigate through their daily lives sounds like a lot, it’s never enough for fans. We know every Bluey lover has been manifesting more episodes to come at every 11:11 moment. And this new year, the spring is blooming with all our wishes coming true. The fourth part of Bluey Season 3 will soon be on our television screens. But when exactly?

For those who forgot the count, the upcoming episode will mark the 152nd overall episode of Bluey, which is set to kick-start Part 4 of the ongoing season. After a seemingly protracted break of about a year, ABC will release Bluey season 3 episode 48 on Sunday, April 7, 2024. This will mark the beginning of the show’s 2024 release schedule, where fans can expect to catch new episodes every Sunday afterward.

The episode is titled “Ghostbasket,” destined to make history for the show as it marks the first time an episode of the series premieres globally simultaneously. This means American fans will not have to wait before they catch the new episode, unlike the previous trend where new episodes first premiered in Australia and took months to make their way to other countries.

Image via Disney

“Ghostbasket” will be a standard seven-minute episode, but it will be followed by a 28-minute special scheduled for the following week on April 14, titled “The Sign.” A press statement by Disney suggests that “Ghostbasket” will “tee up” the special, potentially implying a link between the two episodes.

The company has also released an image teasing the upcoming episode, featuring Bluey and Bingo in the granny costumes they previously wore in season 1 episode 28, titled “Grannies.” So, fans can anticipate the return of the much-loved Grannies Janet and Rita, played by Bluey and Bingo, in “Ghostbasket.”