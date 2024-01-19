Who voices Bluey in ‘Bluey’?

Shows and movies created for children are, in many ways, some of the most important art we produce.

Those creations go on to shape our interests, vocabularies, and pursuits for years to come, and often serve as the building blocks of personalities that gradually emerge as we age. The art we consume as children becomes the foundation of our later lives, and when its lacking, we notice.

That’s what makes releases like Bluey so important. The Australian series premiered in 2018 to high acclaim, largely thanks to its structured but realistic approach to childhood storytelling. The series focuses in on the reality of being a kid in Australia, and delivers a charming, fun, and interesting story with each fresh episode.

The show is currently on its third season, with no clear plans to slow down soon. Kids are absolutely eating up the fresh series, and reveling in the skill of its various voice contributors. The kids who play each of the lead characters, including Bluey herself, all feel real and tangible to the show’s pint-sized audience, and there’s a good reason for that.

Bluey’s voice actor

The kid-aged characters featured across Bluey episodes are played by actual kids, something that’s surprisingly rare in the world of animation. In live-action, it’s necessary to use people of at least similar ages to their on-screen personas, but in animation that requirement goes out the window. So long as an adult can pull off that childlike sound, they often get youthful roles over age-appropriate actors.

That’s not the case in Bluey, and that fact is exactly why there’s so little information on the show’s stars. Several of the voice actors behind adult characters, like David McCormack’s Bandit, are known, but the identities of the child stars are all kept under wraps. We do know that the voices behind Bluey, Bingo, and the other child-aged characters are largely provided by the actual children of the show’s production crew. As children, these young actors’ names aren’t revealed, in order to maintain their privacy.

Thus, we don’t know who plays Bluey in Bluey. It’s likely one of the real-life children of the team behind the delightful kids’ show, and we’re fully in support of their focus on privacy. Should those kids decide to announce their involvement in the series when they’re older, we’ll enjoy celebrating their contributions, but until then we’re perfectly content knowing that the staff behind Bluey is keeping its young voice stars out of the spotlight.