GMA Host Rob Marciano attends performance of Lady Antebellum on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on July 14, 2017 in New York City.
Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
TV

What Happened To Rob Marciano?

You won't be seeing much of the weatherman on ABC anymore.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 7, 2024 07:29 am

The atmosphere has been feeling quite frosty at ABC’s weather reporting department since late April after reports emerged that Rob Marciano had been fired from his senior meteorologist position.

Marciano joined ABC News in 2014 to report the weather on Good Morning America‘s weekend programs, taking over Ginger Zee who moved on to present the show during the week. He had also joined World News Tonight and ABC News’ digital livestreams. Before joining the network, Marciano worked for CNN and Entertainment Tonight.

Why was Rob Marciano fired from ABC News?

GMA Hosts Rob Marciano, Cecilia Vega and Amy Robach as Rapper French Montana Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 23, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

According to several reports, the weatherman was fired after a heated argument with a producer. Per The Independent, this altercation was the last straw for the network after Marciano built a reputation as combative and difficult to work with.

Several outlets are reporting that Zee witnessed the incident and proceeded to communicate it to higher-ups who then decided to cut ties with the 55-year-old. According to The New York Post, the two weather reporters had been butting heads for a while.

Back in March 2023, Page Six reported that Marciano had been banned from Good Morning America‘s Times Squares Studios for nearly a year. The ban was a punishment for alleged “improper” behavior with a female colleague, an insider told the news outlet.

A source who worked closely with Marciano told People the reports of “anger management issues” felt like a “hit job.” Many different people told the magazine that the weatherman was a nice, welcoming, and supportive colleague.

Neither ABC News nor Marciano have issued any statements on the topic of the termination of his contract.

related content
Read Article Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Is Chloé Lukasiak gay
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
The members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are all wearing smiles as they pose for a cute group photo.
Category: Events
Events
Celebrities
Celebrities
Met Gala Guest List 2024: K-Pop Guests Anticipated To Appear
Staci White Staci White May 6, 2024
Read Article Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Kim Kardashian Booed Tom Brady Roast
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Ahna Mac’s Face?
Ahna Mac
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What Happened To Ahna Mac’s Face?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 6, 2024
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.