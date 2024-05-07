What Happened To Rob Marciano?

The atmosphere has been feeling quite frosty at ABC’s weather reporting department since late April after reports emerged that Rob Marciano had been fired from his senior meteorologist position.

Recommended Videos

Marciano joined ABC News in 2014 to report the weather on Good Morning America‘s weekend programs, taking over Ginger Zee who moved on to present the show during the week. He had also joined World News Tonight and ABC News’ digital livestreams. Before joining the network, Marciano worked for CNN and Entertainment Tonight.

Why was Rob Marciano fired from ABC News?

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

According to several reports, the weatherman was fired after a heated argument with a producer. Per The Independent, this altercation was the last straw for the network after Marciano built a reputation as combative and difficult to work with.

Several outlets are reporting that Zee witnessed the incident and proceeded to communicate it to higher-ups who then decided to cut ties with the 55-year-old. According to The New York Post, the two weather reporters had been butting heads for a while.

Back in March 2023, Page Six reported that Marciano had been banned from Good Morning America‘s Times Squares Studios for nearly a year. The ban was a punishment for alleged “improper” behavior with a female colleague, an insider told the news outlet.

A source who worked closely with Marciano told People the reports of “anger management issues” felt like a “hit job.” Many different people told the magazine that the weatherman was a nice, welcoming, and supportive colleague.

Neither ABC News nor Marciano have issued any statements on the topic of the termination of his contract.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more