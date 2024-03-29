What happened to Ginger Zee?

Millions of viewers across America start their day by tuning in to Good Morning America and getting their daily weather report from ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee. In the past few months, Zee has been off the air more often than not and viewers are understandably concerned.

After graduating from Valparaiso University with a degree in meteorology, Zee built her career working on various news programs until she joined Good Morning America Weekend in 2011. She’s since become a staple of the show and a regular part of many Americans’ morning routines.

Like all of the GMA hosts, Zee has to step out of the studio from time to time. A short absence is rarely anything of note but Zee will sometimes miss multiple days in a row. This has become more of a regular occurrence since last year and her absences have caused viewers to speculate on Zee’s health. Thankfully the reason she keeps missing the show seems to be more positive than a mysterious illness.

Did Ginger Zee leave Good Morning America?