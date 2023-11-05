Since TV personality Michael Strahan retired from the NFL, he has made sure to stay a part of the cultural zeitgeist. And good for him too. Professional football is a controversial industry from the domestic side to the immeasurable risk of head injuries.

The fact that Strahan can get out of a lucrative career and find success on the other side is something to be celebrated — especially when other NFL retirees have been unhappy. Since retiring as a defensive end from the New York Giants, he has found further fame in hosting many talk shows. He hosted Live! With Kelly and Michael for four years before his most recent gig at Good Morning America.

But fans of the show have noticed that there has been something off about the program in recent weeks. Strahan has been mysteriously absent, leading to a stream of fill-in guests. Though not the first time that television personalities have left Good Morning America, fans have begged Strahan to return to the talk show. No word on when that can be expected, but there are a few reasons why the former New York Giant’s attention has been divided.

Why has Michael Strahan been MIA on GMA?

Photo by Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

In recent years, Strahan has kept up with many on-screen appearances. He continues to be a familiar face on Fox’s NFL Sunday, where he offers his experience as a former professional athlete. On the other side of the spectrum, he also hosts the $1000 Pyramid on ABC. A reboot of the 1973 game show, the show saw contestants pairing with celebrities to guess trivia and phrases on the pyramid. If this wasn’t enough to keep him busy, the talk show host also founded a skincare line. Any of these commitments could be why Strahan needs to split his time, but the most likely reason keeping him away from his GMA hosting duties is the far more significant role of being a father.

His children, with ex-wife Jean Muggli, recently turned 19 and have approached the college milestone. Twins Sophia and Isabella are going to different schools, and Strahan, during his appearance on The View via Hello!), shared how proud he is of them.

“Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard. I’m very proud of them, I’m a happy father.”

He remains heavily involved in his daughters’ lives and doesn’t let his celebrity status get in the way. Like any decent father, he dropped Sophia off for her freshman year, which he posted happily on Instagram. The post also intimated that he would be helping Isabella with her college experience too, which is arguably the explanation for why he isn’t on set every day for work.