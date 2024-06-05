Still promoting Rihanna's new line Fenty Hair
Does Rihanna have a Fenty album coming? The fan reactions, explained

Rihanna sang "don't stop the music" in 2007, but she didn't follow her own request.
Published: Jun 5, 2024 03:32 pm

Rihanna hasn’t released an album in a long time, but she’s considered one of the most highly influential musicians. So, is she planning to release a Fenty album?

Rihanna had her big break in 2005, and, throughout her career, has released some of the catchiest bops of the 21st century. She is behind songs like “Work,” “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” “Diamonds,” and “We Found Love.” Rihanna has released eight studio albums so far, the last one being 2016’s Anti. Since then, the artist has been focusing on growing her business empire.

Rihanna has been trying out other industries since the early 2011s, investing in fragrances and even music streaming services like Tidal. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that things got really serious because that’s when she launched her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which made her incredibly rich. Since her cosmetics company was wildely successful, she started her own lingerie brand called Savage x Fenty, and later Fenty fashion brand, and a skin care brand called Fenty Skin. But where does music fit?

Is Rihanna releasing a new album?

Fans have been asking Rihanna for a new album for almost eight years. The singer has been busy with her businesses, which led her to Forbes’ billionaire list. She also started a family, as RiRi is dating fellow musician A$AP Rocky, and the couple has two children together.

The singer recently posted a new message, but, unfortunately, it wasn’t an album announcement. Instead, Rihanna revealed that she has created yet another Fenty line, this time, for hair care. Wearing what looks like a blonde pixie wig, Rihanna introduced Fenty Hair, a future game changer.

Her message notes, “you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Fans were left disappointed that Rihanna didn’t announce new music

Fans in the comments showed their disappointment that the new announcement was, once more, not album-related. While fans were excited about Fenty Hair, they were sad to hear that new music might not come soon. The last time Rihanna released something was in 2022 for the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a song called “Lift Me Up.” The interest in her music is still there, because the song reached #2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, despite its mixed reviews.

Rihanna has been constantly assuring over the years that she’s working on new music. She has teased a new album several times, yet nothing materialized. So far, Rihanna hasn’t confirmed any date for new music, but her Fenty Hair will surely change the game, the way her Fenty Beauty did with cosmetics, as she proved that she is interested in good quality above all. Maybe that also applies to her future album. You know what they say, good things come to those who wait.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.