Is Harry Styles single again?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell‘s relationship is reportedly no longer as good as it was, and it seems the former One Directioner might be single again.

Harry Styles has been in the spotlight for over a decade, having grown under our very eyes. As he discovered himself, Styles was also linked to many A-list stars over the years, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, and Kendall Jenner. There were even several conversations about his sexual orientation, which led to fans asking whether Harry was gay. The rumors were mostly because of his insane chemistry with fellow One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, which shippers called “Larry.”

Since Styles is one of the most popular musicians in the industry right now, there is a lot of scrutiny about who he’s dating, and his dates are usually analyzed in detail. With that, comes a lot of gossip, too.

Are Taylor Russell and Harry Styles over?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have broken up after a year of dating, The Sun reports. pic.twitter.com/fwZGlxa4Ai — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 20, 2024

Harry Styles’ most recent girlfriend is Taylor Russell. She is an actress and her most famous role so far was Maren Yearly in Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet. It’s unclear when Styles started dating Russell exactly, but their first outing together was in June 2023. Since then, the low-key couple constantly treated fans to casual appearances together, whether they were out trying bakeries, restaurants, or just walking hand in hand. Russell attended Styles’ concerts on tour, and most recently, they took a trip together to Japan. The trip was a sign of the times for the fan-favorite couple.

The Sun was the first to report their alleged breakup, with sources claiming the two broke up after their vacation in Japan. Not long ago, People had reported that Styles and Russell were still going strong and that things were “fairly serious” between them. That no longer seems to be the case, as the outlet now confirmed the split.

Given how private Harry usually is about his personal life, we don’t expect a confirmation directly from him or Taylor. However, everything indicates that Harry is now single again, and hopefully focusing on some new music for his yet-unconfirmed fourth solo album.

