Who is Harry Styles’ girlfriend Taylor Russell?

We can probably identify at least five timestamps in our current musical timeline when Harry Styles was the most sought-after man in entertainment. But even after a decade in the limelight, fans have to come to terms with the fact that Styles doesn’t just date your average Jane.

Even back in the One Direction days, it was evident that Styles’ standards were sky-high. His first prominent public relationship was with none other than Taylor Swift, and if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know, I don’t know what will. Most recently, we witnessed the whirlwind romance between the singer and Olivia Wilde, which lasted a surprisingly long time.

Nowadays, however, we might need to get used to seeing Styles walking the streets with his new hairdo, and hand in hand with Taylor Russell. If you’re wondering who she is, worry no longer – we’ve got you covered.

Is Harry Styles dating anyone?

At the time of writing, Styles is indeed dating the actress and model Taylor Russell. Considering Styles’ dating history, it’s no surprise that his new fling is absolutely drop-dead gorgeous, but some less knowledgeable fans may be wondering exactly who she is, and we’re here to tell you.

Russell is an actress born in Vancouver, Canada, on July 18, 1994 – making her just a few months younger than Styles. She is Canadian-Jamaican and was raised alongside her two brothers in Vancouvery. Despite now being known for her acting and modeling career, Russell intended to become a ballet dancer from a young age, but upon taking her first acting class, new doors opened for her and she never looked back.

Russell is most likely known for playing Maren Yearly in Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet. However, she has also appeared in several other titles, such as Lost in Space and Falling Skies. Despite her relatively short resumé, her talent is palpable through the screen and it is finally gaining recognition, especially with her upcoming role in Hope, a South Korean film starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

MGM.

As for how the lovebirds met, not much is known. Fans first spotted the couple together in June 2023, and since then, they have been continuously seen together. Russell frequently attends Styles’ concerts during his tour, and they are often caught walking hand in hand. Most recently, the duo was spotted all cozied up attending a U2 concert.

Aside from all the information above, not much is known about Styles and Russell’s relationship. The singer has previously stated his wish for normalcy and secrecy in his relationships, and perhaps that’s for the best.