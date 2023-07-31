Harry Styles is one of those pop stars whose personal life is talked about almost as often as his music. As one of the members of One Direction, Styles shot to stardom with Ed Sheeran-penned pop hits, but tends toward emulating his rock idols like David Bowie and Mick Jagger in his solo endeavors. That rock star influence goes beyond his music; like his idols before him, Styles’ personal life is a source of speculation for fans and the media alike.

To be fair, he’s given us a lot to speculate — last year’s Don’t Worry Darling promo tour was wrought with drama from “Spitgate” to salad recipes and rumored on-set romance. The center of the film’s drama seemed to revolve around the relationship between Styles and the film’s director Olivia Wilde. Rumors ran rampant as the film’s release date drew nearer, and in the midst of the entire internet trying to decide if Styles really did spit on Chris Pine (seriously, we were obsessed), a subsection of speculators were wondering whether Wilde and Styles would ever make it official.

Then, almost as quickly as everything started, it all came to an end. Don’t Worry Darling was released to average reviews, Chris Pine dashed the internet’s dreams by denying Styles spit on him, and Styles and Wilde fizzled out in Nov. 2022 after about two years together. In the aftermath of the relationship, Styles has been linked with other people, but recent beach photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” star have brought last year’s romance back to our attention.

Does Harry Styles’ new tattoo say ‘Olivia’?

Harry Styles flashes new tattoo seemingly dedicated to ex Olivia Wilde https://t.co/1LdxDKYLIU pic.twitter.com/M5J6BGo3oE — Page Six (@PageSix) July 30, 2023

On July 28, Styles was photographed vacationing on a boat in Italy with James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski, and her reported partner, businessman Xander Ritz. Like most people vacationing in a hot location, Styles had a decent amount of skin on display, giving the photographers a good look at his many tattoos. The singer has some beautiful ink, but one particular tattoo caught everyone’s attention: a tattoo on his right thigh that appears to read “Olivia” in cursive script.

As you’d expect, people immediately connected the tattoo to Styles’ relationship with Wilde. It definitely seems that the “As It Was” singer commemorated his relationship with a tattoo of his lover’s name, but some fans believe there’s a different reason Styles got this specific tattoo; while most believe the ink is a tribute to Wilde, there’s some speculation that it’s referencing the 2015 One Direction song “Olivia” instead. Whatever the meaning may be, I’m more curious about the meaning of the “colazione” tattoo (“breakfast” in Italian) underneath the aforementioned “Olivia,” and whether the two are connected. Harry, what does it all mean?