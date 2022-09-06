Just 25 of the best memes to come from the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere

The Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling has been nothing if not drama-filled. In fact, the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours far outweighs any drama displayed within the actual film.

First, there’s the ongoing rumored tension between Wilde and star Florence Pugh, who missed the press conference for the film only to show up on the red carpet blowing everyone else out of the water. Co-stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll inexplicably kissed during the premiere’s four-minute standing ovation. A four-minute standing ovation that, according to critics who were there, wasn’t even that good!

Not only that, the ovation might’ve gone on longer had Pugh not made a dash for the exit without so much as even acknowledging Olivia Wilde’s presence. Adding more behind-the-scenes drama to the behind-the-scenes drama, Pugh and Wilde’s respective stylists are going at it on Instagram.

Finally, last but certainly not least, we have #Spitgate. Did Harry Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine? And, if he did, why? Needless to say, we’re worried, darling!

As more and more utter chaos continued to surface from the event, eagle-eyed internet users stayed glued to their screens for just an utterance of new drama. But, in lieu of any new drama, they resorted to responding to the mayhem in the only way they know how: memes.

First, there’s Pugh’s apparent apathy towards one of her biggest films of the year.

florence pugh escaping the theatre the moment don’t worry darling ends pic.twitter.com/g62wAHQbf0 — Daniel (@notweedaniel) September 5, 2022

florence pugh avoiding the conference and its drama at the venice film festival and enjoying a spritz. this is what i call iconic behaviour, no one is doing it like her pic.twitter.com/G7iPdXp45N — fra🍂🫧 | #1 kit connor protector (@goldenheartvhes) September 5, 2022

Florence Pugh, quiet quitting icon — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) September 5, 2022

this is probably florence pugh’s dress for venice pic.twitter.com/VHjPe8kHyg — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 4, 2022

florence pugh when dont worry darling comes out: pic.twitter.com/ZfkYpcX3j9 — kie (@criminalplaza) September 4, 2022

And then we have Olivia Wilde trying so desperately to push through the drama.

olivia wilde arriving to the dwd premiere pic.twitter.com/X3WdMwbHzi — ash got medicine !? (@awayfromhomerry) September 5, 2022

wow, booksmart was so good, i cant believe it was olivia wilde's directorial debut! i cant wait for her next film- pic.twitter.com/xBcqHKZQSa — isabelle (@cokebeheaded) September 5, 2022

What did Chris Pine and Gemma Chan do to deserve dealing with this mess?

chris pine putting on his sunglasses as the lights cut… oh that man is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/e1fN4EXFfs — mirrorball 🛋 (@tracesofswift) September 5, 2022

chris pine at the don't worry darling premierepic.twitter.com/BqiF60dAcJ — 💭camila (@cinemaIwt) September 5, 2022

chris pine is about to be so confused when he shows up today and none of his coworkers are speaking to each other https://t.co/EKIkgkvs4y — hannah (@doompatrol2019) September 4, 2022

I’ve been a diehard Chris Pine fan for nearly 20 years now so I consider myself something of an expert, and I can confidently say he is reconsidering all his life choices here… literally dissociating from his surroundings https://t.co/RZujeSveoo — may (@creepertastic) September 5, 2022

we’re witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time pic.twitter.com/NpI8Owv4xy — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

Imagine being Chris Pine, a PROFESSIONAL actor. Flip phone is charged. Feminist theory books on deck for your down time between junkets. You show up to your cast HATING each other and you get stuck on a junket with a man who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow. — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special ✨ (@hiimbobbi) September 5, 2022

chris pine and gemma chan during the dwd press conference tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aitN8pcEQY — olwethu (@anthrms) September 4, 2022

And why on EARTH did Harry Styles allegedly spit on said Chris? We said Pratt, Harry, not Pine!

Me watching Harry spit on Chris pic.twitter.com/nmDccne9Xs — get confident, stupid (@shayfil666) September 6, 2022

and you know brits don’t go to the dentist so that spit was ACIDIC https://t.co/uNVvzzImTE — bea (@yerimknowles) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

The Spit >>>> The Slap — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 6, 2022

I hopped off twitter for 30 minutes and Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine



I never want this press tour to end pic.twitter.com/lO1h1nb0Q8 — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) September 6, 2022

harry styles when he spotted chris pine in the cinema: pic.twitter.com/4Pwpqqfrmo — m. h. murray (@yarrumhm) September 6, 2022

the chris pine/harry styles spit video is my zapruder film pic.twitter.com/XTZoJQOxv7 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) September 6, 2022

May the press for this film last forever. Don’t Worry Darling is due out in cinemas nationwide on Sept. 23.