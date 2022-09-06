Looks like Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s stylists are throwing barbs at each other now

There’s already been plenty of publicity around Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s strange feud from the sets of Don’t Worry Darling, and now some back-up has arrived for both of them: their stylists.

Weeks on from the first murmurings of of a on-set feud between director Wilde and star Pugh the duo have been seen in the public together, but none other than their stylists were the ones to really fan the flames. The photo call and red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling had already been incredibly awkward, but before they even showed up it bot worse.

An hour before she rocked up on the crimson catwalk, Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shot straight into the Wilde hold with a simple Instagram caption referencing Wilde’s alleged condescending nickname for Pugh, “Miss Flo”. Clearly no love lost between the aides and allies of the now bickering Hollywood stars.

Like night follows day, reminiscent of a bat out of hell, Wilde’s stylist shot back. After Corbin-Murray’s post got traction on social media, Karla Welch shared an Instagram Story with the ominous caption of “there’s always more to the story”. This then got shared onto Twitter, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the absolute mess that is this film.

and olivia’s stylist … like it’s too much lmao https://t.co/wSQzyKl8hr pic.twitter.com/xHpsQJd0op — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 5, 2022

Never before has such a likely middling movie been so entrenched in drama. What looked like just a slight twist on The Stepford Wives story is now best known for a feud between two highly-acclaimed actors, which only leaked thanks to Shia LaBeouf of all people.

Don’t Worry Darling will debut in cinemas from Sept. 23, and it’ll be very interesting to see if the shenanigans lead to any boost or loss at the box office.