Florence Pugh fans are furious after Shia LeBeouf’s video reveals Olivia Wilde’s condescending ‘nickname’ for the actress

Olivia Wilde’s second directorial venture, Don’t Worry Darling, is all set to hit theaters, and it is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. After Wilde recently said that Shia LaBeouf, who was originally supposed to play the lead in the film, was fired for the “combative energy” he brought to sets, the actor called her out on spreading a fake narrative. LaBeouf presented a video where Wilde is seen requesting him to come back while condescendingly addressing Florence Pugh as “Miss Flo.” Needless to say, fans of the actress are not happy with this particular revelation.

here is the video of olivia telling shia she wants to work it out and that if “miss flo” could “commit” more than it could happen.



pic.twitter.com/vAQPBqPRYE — sophia (@hellopugh) August 26, 2022

In the video, Wilde asks LaBeouf to reconsider working on the film and mentions Pugh in a patronizing manner, saying how she thinks “this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.” This stands as a rather disappointing contradiction to her claims in her recent interviews, where she heavily hinted that LaBeouf was removed from the film to create a safe environment for Pugh.

But the video, which in itself is pretty damning evidence, has angered fans of the Black Widow star as not only does it negates Wilde’s recent claims but is also exceptionally unprofessional. As one can expect, fans who had been looking forward to more of Wilde’s work are feeling let down by her behavior.

Yikes. Poor Flo. The girl just wants to act and she’s getting dragged into drama once again. Olivia didn’t need to tell that story to variety but she wanted to make herself look good but she’s went and made it worse. Which a shame because I was excited for Olivia as a director — Sky (@Sky__Dev) August 26, 2022

Olivia begging Shia to stay on the movie knowing Florence didn’t want to work with him was bad enough but the fact that she actually said "this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo" is so nasty and condescending — 𝒞. (@iamcedrica) August 26, 2022

I don't understand why she blatantly lied like this pic.twitter.com/nXAvo2TXyq — cate (@catekomatsu) August 26, 2022

"I think this might be a bit of a wake up call for Miss Flo."#FlorencePugh is an INCREDIBLE actress. Implying condescendingly that she needs a "wake up call" is stunning.#OliviaWilde says she hates the badmouthing of women. Yet here she is badmouthing a woman to a man.



MESSY https://t.co/DWmx29pw9D — John Rocha @ #TheOutlawNation (@TheRochaSays) August 26, 2022

In a very short span of time in the world of cinema, Pugh has proved her worth and established herself as a bankable actress. And fans want Wilde to remember that before she goes around disdainfully addressing her.

“miss flo” is set for years as a beloved marvel character, and is still starring in huge feature films that will outshine this dumpster fire



florence pugh was doing you a favor, miss olivia 🤭 https://t.co/RWkMYHFktl — em (@bestofaloy) August 26, 2022

I love Flo but won’t be seeing this mess of a movie. I’m sure she’ll work with other/better directors in the future. Flo has nothing but promise. — Allison M. 🌱 (@AlliCinema) August 26, 2022

Many are also calling out Wilde for siding with LaBeouf, who has been accused of being an abuser. Back in 2021, Shia LaBeouf was sued by his former girlfriend, musician FKA Twigs, for physically, emotionally, and mentally abusing her for the entirety of their relationship that lasted less than a year.

i've always been against hate on olivia. still am(i mean the death threats!). but this is actually disgusting. "wake up call for miss flo" WHY? because she didn't want to work w an abuser?? her being a "feminist" and then this isn't really adding up. flo deserves so much better! — jelena🌷 (@tbslhqrry) August 26, 2022

oh the “miss flo” was nasty… making her out to be some kind of diva cause she didn’t wanna work with an abuser? lmao https://t.co/iKIaW7uIUW — aries thee homeau (@wildmegmani) August 26, 2022

Horrific. Miss feminism over here proudly promoting her “woman lead, female pleasure” movie, yet chooses to side with a well known woman abuser and completely dismisses Florence Pugh’s discomfort in regards to working alongside an abuser. — court (@courtnahhhh) August 26, 2022

LaBeouf left the film in late 2020 before Twigs made the abuse allegations public. Seeing that by then, Harry Styles was brought on board as his replacement, the video in question was recorded long before that particular lawsuit.

However, LaBeouf’s history of violent and racist outbursts was well known before he was hired for the film, and video footage of several of these incidents is easy to find online.

Stressing that she fired LaBeouf to create a “safe” environment are not the only claims Wilde has recently made. She has also shot down rumors of there being a pay disparity wherein Harry Styles’ paycheck for the film was a lot higher than what Pugh made despite being the prime protagonist of the film.