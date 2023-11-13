Is Harry Styles gay?

Discussions surrounding the sexuality of pop star Harry Styles have been going on for quite some time now. Naturally, people are curious about the singer’s orientation, but has Harry himself had anything to say about the matter?

Styles has had numerous public relationships that we know of, including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde and, most recently, Taylor Russell. Being one of the most popular musicians in the industry right now means that his every move is being scrutinized and analyzed with intense detail, so as you can imagine, it’s difficult to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Has Harry Styles spoken about his sexuality?

The “As It Was” singer has avoided putting a label on himself but despite this people are still eager to know one way or another. Back in August Styles came under fire from actor Billy Porter who criticized Styles’ fashion choices claiming that it was “queerbaiting.”

For some time now Styles has been subverting gender norms, often seen wearing feminine clothing. Once again, it’s important to stress, that Styles has never confirmed nor denied his sexuality. Porter’s criticisms seem to suggest that the singer is aiming to be perceived as gay despite being straight as he’s only been seen in public with women, Harry addressed the criticisms in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone, […] If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

In other words, maybe people should stop prying. Besides, even if he was straight, it’s still a stretch to call what he’s doing queerbaiting, it is possible for someone’s sense of style and their sexuality to exist independently.

We can of course spend hours going around in circles examining the evidence we have, but at the end of the day, the My Policeman actor’s sexuality is his business and his alone. He has thus far refused to label himself and perhaps there’s a reason for that.