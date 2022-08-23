What did Harry Styles say about queerbaiting? ‘My Policeman’ controversy, explained

Harry Styles finds himself once again in the middle of a controversy, and the topic is the usual one – queerbaiting accusations. If you’re not familiar with the term, according to dictionary.com, “queerbaiting refers to the practice of implying non-heterosexual relationships or attraction…to engage or attract an LGBTQ audience or otherwise generate interest without actually depicting such relationships or sexual interactions.” While the term was originally used to describe situations in TV shows or movies where this happened, it has since evolved, having more recently started being applied to real-life situations. So, what did Harry Styles do to elicit these queerbaiting claims?

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Styles talked about his upcoming movie, My Policeman, where he plays the role of Tom, a ’50s London policeman who, despite pursuing a relationship with a woman, falls in love with another man named Patrick. Regarding this subject, Styles stressed the importance of portraying sex scenes between men with the tenderness, which is sometimes lacked in films. During the interview, the singer/actor also addressed the public’s intense speculations about his own sexuality and claimed he finds the arguments used by people regarding his identity as silly, saying:

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

This response sparked a lot of debate online, with a big part of the public claiming Harry Styles is once again refusing to give an actual answer about his sexuality, while simultaneously stringing his LGBTQ+ audience along, and profiting off his strong public image by wearing androgynous and extravagant fashion (which has often been linked to the LGBTQ+ community).

harry styles could simply say yes or no to if he’s queer or say he’s unlabeled but he’s just always vague to keep profiting off his lgbtq fans’ back this is actually what queerbaiting is 😭 — ໊MR. Tumble (@V8MPlRE) August 22, 2022

This is not accurate. And it’s kind of awkward for Harry Styles to be criticizing the work of openly queer directors, speaking for the queer community while refusing to openly identify as being a part of it. the queerbaiting allegations have not been overcome… https://t.co/EDQ753UYuT — TV Tweets (@TVTweets2022) August 23, 2022

I'm sorry but harry styles is the definition of queerbaiting, — reira | oikawa & kat's biggest fan ⚢ ia (@starlesssnightt) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, other people have defended Styles, claiming he shouldn’t feel the need to publicly state his sexuality, as that is his private business. There are also claims that embracing androgynous clothing doesn’t equate to queer-baiting, and that everyone should be free to express themselves in any way they choose to, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

Your periodical reminder that people living their lives (even famous people!) is not queerbaiting. Men can wear dresses & women can wear suits without identifying as part of the queer community.

‘Queerbaiting’ has a specific meaning & it’s not “I wish Harry Styles was queer”. — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) August 23, 2022

harry styles is not queerbaiting. harry styles has never said he is unlabeled. what he did say is: his sexuality is his & it's not your business to force something on him or expect him to talk about it publicly. — ma🍓 is lysa's vlinder🦋 (@kiwirryy) August 22, 2022

harry styles is not “queerbaiting” in any way. it’s disgusting that some people are saying that him becoming more comfortable and open with his identity is him trying to appeal to a certain audience? as if him being himself is only for attention and gain? — anna loves mustachrry ఌ (@cherrylovrry) August 22, 2022

While the queerbaiting allegations against Harry Styles are nothing new, it certainly seems like they have grown in recent years, with the flame being rekindled every time the singer chooses to speak on the subject. As more and more people seem to grow tired of waiting on a clear answer from him, it seems likely that this controversy won’t be Styles’ last.