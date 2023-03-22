‘John Wick 4’ projected to break a franchise record with its global opening

The return of John ‘Baba Yaga’ Wick is finally upon us with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 this week. It is being lauded as one of the best action flicks in a long time, getting reviewed crazily well, and has already scored a pre-release “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All of the above, as well as an established fanbase, point towards the fourth entry in the John Wick franchise pulling a solid haul at the box office, and Lionsgate and the companies associated with its production know it. They are projecting John Wick: Chapter 4 to outperform and set a franchise record, with an estimated $115 million worldwide box office debut, via Deadline.

Such a projection is unsurprising, considering the fanbase of John Wick has only continued to grow as the series has gone on, and the insane cliffhanger ending of the third installment almost four years ago is sure to rope most folks back in for round four.

The tragic passing of Lance Reddick may also draw in a whole new crowd who want to catch one of the late actor’s final performances. Series star Keanu Reeves paid his respects to his late colleague and friend at the Los Angeles premiere of the film last night.

At the time of writing, John Wick: Chapter 4 sits at a staggering 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and we share a similar sentiment about the film. We thought it great, if a little long.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will arrive in theaters guns blazing on March 27.