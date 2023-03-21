Keanu Reeves pays tribute to Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

The world was struck by unforeseen tragedy this past Friday when we learned of the death of actor Lance Reddick, who passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home. He was 60 years old.

Chiefly known for his main role in crime drama series The Wire, moviegoers may be most familiar with his work in the John Wick franchise, where he portrayed Charon, the concierge of New York City’s Continental in all four films, and is set to reprise the role posthumously in spinoff film Ballerina.

His death left a gaping absence at John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Hollywood premiere just yesterday, where attendees wore blue ribbons in honor of Reddick’s memory, while his name and face were both front and center on the marquee. Beyond his family, Reddick’s absence was perhaps felt the most by those who were lucky enough to work alongside him, including star Keanu Reeves, who only had the best to say about the late actor in a red carpet interview with ET Online.

“Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist. His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special. [I am] really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost 10 years.”

Prior to his death, Reddick finished filming his scenes on each of his five projects that have yet to be released, including the aforementioned Ballerina, films White Men Can’t Jump, Shirley, and The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, as well as the Disney Plus adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where he will portray Zeus in his final television role.