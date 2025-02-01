Now that ‘The Sandman’ has been cancelled at Netflix, yeah…everyone’s wondering the same thing

Fans of The Sandman have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the second season since the first season debuted on Netflix in 2022. And when the series’ showrunner finally made an announcement? It only left many disappointed.

On Feb. 1, a message was posted on X (@Netflix_Sandman) about the status of the series, and although it confirmed that season 2 will be premiering this year, it also stated that it will be the final season. A message from showrunner Allan Heinberg explained that The Sandman primarily centers on the character of Dream. Following the narrative of the comics, the team determined that there is “only enough story for one more season.”

The series proved to be a major success, amassing 198 million hours of global watch time within its first 10 days on the streaming platform. It also held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s charts for an entire week.

The Sandman is based on the acclaimed comic book series by English author Neil Gaiman, who also served as one of the show’s developers. With 74 issues and several spin-offs — a wealth of material — fans find it hard to believe that the show is being canceled due to a lack of source material. Instead, many speculate that the decision is probably linked to Gaiman himself, who is currently facing controversy following allegations of sexual assault made by several women.

In July 2024, the podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman detailed the claims of Gaiman’s accusers, followed by New York magazine publishing a cover story titled “There Is No Safe Word: How the best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman hid the darkest parts of himself for decades,” wherein more women came forward with their experiences with the author. Gaiman has stayed silent for the most part, only addressing the allegations in a Journal post he wrote on his website on Jan. 15, 2025, wherein he strongly denied the accusations.

“I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

Despite his denial, several of his projects have been halted, canceled, or restructured following the controversy. Good Omens, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, initially planned to conclude the series with a third season but soon decided to air just a 90-minute special instead, saying that Gaiman wouldn’t be involved in the conclusions’s production. The author’s long-time publisher, Dark Horse Comics, has also dropped Gaiman, announcing that they would no longer publish his works.

While many speculate that The Sandman’s cancellation is tied to the allegations against Gaiman, a report suggests that ending the series after a limited run was the plan all along. According to Variety, a source revealed that as early as 2023 — prior to the allegations becoming public — Netflix planned for season 2 to be the final installment due to the show’s high production costs, but whether that is true or not remains unknown.

The Sandman season 2 will feature new characters from the comic book including Loki, Thor, and Odin. Heinberg teases that the new characters “will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider-sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless.” The new season will be released sometime this year, but no exact date has been announced as yet.

