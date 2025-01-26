Neil Gaiman dropped by Dark Horse comics – has Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ season 2 been ‘dumped quietly’ as well?

Renowned fiction author Neil Gaiman remains at the center of controversy after several women accused him of sexual assault. The claims against him were first revealed in the podcast by Tortoise Media, Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman, released in July 2024.

In the podcast, five women shared their experiences, including Scarlett Pavlovich, a former nanny to the author’s child, and K, a fan of Gaiman’s whom he met at a book signing in 2003. Later, a few others shared their claims in a New York Magazine cover story, including four of the five women in the podcast. On Jan. 14, 2025, Gaiman addressed the claims on his website, stating, “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.” In the lengthy post, he reflected on the allegations and concluded with, “I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Clearly, Gaiman defending himself has done little to minimize the gravity of the accusations against him as his longtime publisher, Dark Horse Comics, has decided to sever ties with the author, announcing the decision to stop publishing his works. A comic book series based on Gaiman’s novel Anansi Boys has also been canceled.

Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works.



Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled. — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) January 25, 2025

As a successful author, Gaiman has seen many of his works adapted for film and television, including Coraline, Stardust, and American Gods. Some series, such as Good Omens and The Sandman, are still ongoing. However, the recent sexual assault allegations against him have cast uncertainty over the future of these projects, with some potentially delayed or quietly canceled.

What’s the status of Neil Gaiman’s TV and movie projects?

Uh-hum *coffs* uh @netflix care to explain why new episodes are no longer coming? THE SANDMAN IS NOT NEIL LET US HAVE SEASON 2 DAMMIT 😭 pic.twitter.com/IcQcig7OIG — Del (@deloftheendless) January 26, 2025

The Sandman, based on Gaiman’s iconic comic book series, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and was renewed for a second season. Filming has already wrapped up, but the buzz around the series has been minimal. While a behind-the-scenes video was released, there have been no official trailers or even teasers so far. During Netflix’s Geeked Week in Sept. 2024, it was announced that season 2 is set to arrive in 2025, but no official release date has been announced. This has led to speculation that season 2 may have been canceled amid the allegations, which won’t be shocking based what happed to Good Omens.

probably just dumped quietly with very little advertising — Dustin Waline (@dukealoops) January 25, 2025

Good Omens, another Gaiman adaptation streaming on Prime Video, had a planned third season set to conclude the series. However, production was paused following allegations against the author, who also served as one of the show’s executive producers. In Oct. 2024, Prime Video announced that instead of a full third season, the series will conclude with a single 90-minute episode. Gaiman will not be involved in the production, which is set to resume this year.

Prime Video also adapted Anansi Boys into a miniseries, and although production wrapped in 2022, there have been no updates on the status of the series or whether it will be released on the platform. The list of his shelved projects doesn’t end here.

Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book was set to be adapted into a movie by Disney, but the studio decided to halt production. Reports indicate that the project hasn’t been entirely canceled, with the pause being attributed not just to the allegations against Gaiman but a combination of other reasons as well.

Amid the accusations, Gaiman has stayed silent, addressing them only in a blog post insisting the claims “never happened” or were “distorted from what actually took place.”

