‘Bridgerton’ star auditioned for a major ‘Stranger Things’ role

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan once auditioned for a major role on another one of Netflix’s biggest hits and we wonder what it would have looked like had she gotten it. The actress, who is known for playing Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, and Clare Devlin in British comedy Derry Girls, went up for the role of Steve’s Scoops Ahoy co-worker Robin in season three of Stranger Things.

The Irish actress spoke to Buzzfeed about how she went up for the role saying:

I auditioned for Stranger Things a number of years ago. I auditioned to play Robin, Maya Hawke got it.

There’s no bad feeling for Coughlan who went on to praise Hawke, stating,

She was far better than I ever would have been.

Hawke was apparently recommended to the casting director for a different project but was offered an audition for Stranger Things. She was then flown to L.A where she did a chemistry test with Joe Keery who she would be acting opposite.

Coughlan found the positives in of the situation,

It’s a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn’t get, because you’ll totally understand how it’s not personal. You’re just right for some things, and you’re not right for other things

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

It’s a tough world out there for performers and even the biggest names can get turned away if they simply aren’t right for the part.

Maya Hawke as Robin in Stranger Things

Luckily for Coughlan, she landed firmly on her feet with her role on Bridgerton which has seen massive success on Netflix – with season one becoming the streaming giant’s second most-viewed show after Squid Game.

You can watch all seasons of Bridgerton and Stranger Things on Netflix.