There are few people in modern politics that could compete with Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s track record of lying.

Her former boss serves as a clear exception, of course, but then former President Donald Trump’s penchant for a good fiction is in a league of its own. Greene sure gives it the good ol’ college try, however, echoing Trump’s fabrications at every opportunity and reacting with surprising zest when she’s served up a taste of her own medicine.

This was on full display recently, after Greene exchanged heated words with Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin. A clip of their exchange, shared to Greene’s professional Twitter page, quickly prompted pushback from American voters, many of whom struggled to wrap their brains around Greene’s impeccable grasp of hypocricy. She seems to make the practice her bread and butter, as she labels Raskin a “compulsive liar,” a term she’s practically coined herself.

MTG’s been called a compulsive liar on enough occasions to finally make the phrase stick, it would seem, but not in the way her critics intended. Instead, it seems we’ve taught her a new phrase, and she’s happily using it in an attempt to take down Raskin. A failed attempt, to be sure, but she gave it a good try.

The clip shared alongside Greene’s accusation of lying might seem, to an outsider, like it paints her in a far worse light than Raskin, but those people aren’t considering how little Marj has to work with. When the only thing you’re really known for is being an “unhinged, delusional, dumb, raging, traitorous” member of Congress, there’s really no lower you can sink.

Compulsive liar Jamie Raskin proves once again why I said this to him yesterday 👇 https://t.co/Xb3UZniRtl pic.twitter.com/Z32Afuwykn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2024

As such, Greene likely thought it was a stroke of genius, sharing the clip. A clip in which Raskin attempts to ask her a question and, in response, Greene reacts like a middle school recruit to debate club. When Raskin asks if Greene “will yield for a question,” the 49-year-old toddler responds with “no, I will not yield to one of your stupid questions that are always attacking me and attacking President Trump.” Raskin’s joking response — first asking if she’ll accept a “mediocre” question, then an “excellent” question or a “smart” one — didn’t go over well with the blustering Greene, who informed her colleague that he has “no smart or intelligent questions,” a statement that drew laughter from the stoic congressional crowd.

It’s a hilarious moment of absurd false sanctimony on Greene’s part, and the fact that she was the one to share it really drives home how detached this woman is from reality. She looks like a little kid engaged in a bicker-fest with her older, smarter cousin, as she uses language that — while not disallowed on the floor — sure doesn’t make her look like she’s suffering from an abundance of maturity.