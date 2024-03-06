Some bonds just can’t be broken, no matter what. Be they the bonds of friendship, family, or in the case of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bond between an orange evil overlord and his adoring sycophant.

MTG may have recently been snubbed by Trump in a rather big and embarrassing way, but clearly she’s far too loyal to the Dark Side to give up on being the Darth Vader to his Emperor Palpatine — actually, that’s way too generous to both of them. She’s more like the Salacious B. Crumb to his Jabba the Hutt. Yes, Marj might not have been in with a look-in to become Trump’s VP, but there’s still nothing that gets her all fired up like watching… Donald sitting in a chair and talking for 45 minutes.

This was the BEST live show I’ve ever seen with @realDonaldTrump and a live audience!



This should happen every week at Mar-a-lago!



Real questions, not gotchas and lies, and so much fun!



I loved every minute!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vqraUtuWdB — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 5, 2024

Greene has always had a, let’s say, special talent for ballooning even the smallest incident into something apparently mythically victorious for her beloved indebted and indicted leader, but this one may just take the cake. It’s one thing to get all amped up over Trump speaking to his followers at a rally — assuming, that is, that you view Trump as a great orator and not someone with all the charisma of an old man mumbling to himself in a gas station parking lot — but it’s particularly mystifying to get all hot under the collar for him simply conducting a puff-piece interview in which even Trump himself looks like he’s on autopilot.

Nevertheless, Greene was apparently whooping and crying tears of joy at this banal and uneventful event, in which Trump spoke with RSPN at Mar-a-Lago as Super Tuesday drew to a close. As it happens, Super Tuesday did very much go Trump’s way, as Republican rival Nikki Haley has now officially dropped out of the presidential race after a string of defeats in the state primaries to the former reality show star. Trump came away with 14 Republican contests in total, while Haley managed three (including a surprise win in Vermont, to be fair), so he’s bound to be sickeningly smug at Mar-a-Lago his palace on Tatooine this Wednesday.

With Biden vs. Trump Round Two officially upon us, expect MTG to get even more frenzied and close to foaming at the mouth as things get more and more intense as November looms and we find out whether 2024 will end like Return of the Jedi or Revenge of the Sith. In the meantime, you do you, Marj. Actually, on second thoughts, don’t. Please, don’t.