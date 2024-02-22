Marjorie Taylor Greene finds someone new to worship after Trump leaves her in the VP dust

Can you hear that sound? Listen very closely. It’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) disappointment in not making former President Donald Trump‘s vice president shortlist. You know out of everyone in Congress desperate for more attention and power, Greene tops the list. A VP pick would’ve put her in stratosphere (and made her even more annoying), so this is a rare thoughtful decision from Trump. Who will Greene worship now? If her latest tweet is any indication, we might have an answer.

Trump appeared on a Fox News town hall on Tuesday night and dropped six names, and not one of them were Greene’s. Not great for Greene, who just five months ago was quoted as saying she “knows” her name is “on a list” of possible candidates. If she was on the list, though, she said she’d “have to think about it” and “consider it.” Yeah, right! She would say yes faster than Judas said yes to those thirty pieces of silver.

Did she do the classy thing and congratulate the nominees? Did she do the MTG and trash the nominees? Weirdly, she did neither. In fact, instead of even mentioning it, she tweeted at another megalomaniac rich person: Elon Musk. Her new savior? In the tweet, she linked a New York Post article about how COVID vaccines have been linked to rare occurrences of heart, brain and blood disorders. We’ll get back to this in a bit.

Here’s what she said: “I was kicked off of Twitter for nearly a year for saying these things. I only got my account back after @elonmusk bought this platform.” Ah, yes, let’s get back to vaccines because you know she was waiting with bated breath for that VP call. Now she has to find something else to hope and pray about. About that study: No need to panic. As usual, the headline is much less nuanced than the news itself. For example, the only way they could get the data was by analyzing 99 million people, in eight countries.

Lead author Kristýna Faksová of the Department of Epidemiology Research at the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark said that the “size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals. Single sites or regions are unlikely to have a large enough population to detect very rare signals.” That means they needed 99 million tests to find these “signals.” It’s very rare, is what they’re saying.So rare, in fact, that the study says it’s more likely you will deal with a heart, brain or blood disorders if you don’t take the vaccine and get COVID. Greene, who doesn’t seem to research things, apparently only reads headlines.

Maybe that’s why she didn’t get the bid? Those names, by the way, include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R); Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Would he really pick DeSantis? All’s fair in love and politics.

In the meantime, will it be Musk/Greene 2028? On can only hope.