Much like former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. is a colorful figure who often says things which make people go “wow” in a good way or “what?” in a bad way. Recently, the trend has continued with a brand-new and wild claim about his father.

The reason the entire establishment is working so hard to stop Trump right now is because he rejects their neocon foreign policy and wants to end the war in Ukraine immediately. Unlike with other candidates, the big donors know they don't control Trump – That's why they fear him. https://t.co/BgjPkSB37L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 12, 2023

The flamboyant and over-the-top character posted the above earlier today while not mentioning Tucker Carlson’s negative texts about his dad he has since backtracked on. Jr. also neglected to mention Trump’s debt is now estimated to be around $1.3 billion and the man who once appeared in a commercial with Grimace has called himself the king of debt before. Bragging about how you owe people money does not exactly scream independence, and, just days ago Politico reported his 2024 campaign is trying to poach monied supporters of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis behind the scenes before he even declares a run.

On Twitter, responses to the posting are either laudatory or critically reminding Jr. about Trump’s affection for Vladimir Putin and few are bringing up his past and present financial activities. Quote tweets are about the same, though, one conservative critic (there are some, apparently) did bring up past business and the fact Trump’s administration did spend millions on Ukraine armaments.

The “Big Donors” donated to Trump in 2016 / 2020



Trump is the epitome of establishment by hiring all establishment neocons all the time while in office.



Trump funded heavily wartime armaments to Ukraine while in office- did you forget?



Go back to Newsom’s x-wife and relax… https://t.co/5GABJ7nHtf — Derrick Byron (@derrick_byron) April 12, 2023

What will come next remains to be seen. For now, his third serious campaign for the presidency continues to try and raise money and, while Jr. may still claim he is walking his own path, Republican megadonors are still donating their money to his super-PACs in hopes he will beat President Joe Biden in November 2024 and they will get some prestige and power as has been done before.