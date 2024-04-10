Someone call Oxford: Marjorie Taylor Greene has officially replaced ‘disgusting’ in the dictionary

Solid evidence, a woman bravely coming forward to seek justice against Donald Trump for sexually abusing her, and a jury who found the said man guilty — all of these mean nothing to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Why? Because fabricating deranged conspiracy theories and despicable accusations for her greed and gain is how she rolls.

Recently, Aimee Harris, the woman who stole the diary of Ashley Biden (Joe Biden’s daughter) in 2020 and sold it to the infamous right-wing group Project Veritas (renowned for its outright lies) was sentenced to a month in prison and a three-month probation. The organization refused to publish the same, but supposed pages from the diary ended up online via another site, allegedly claiming that Ashley was sexually abused by her father.

The fact that Project Veritas, an organization that never shies away from conjuring false attacks against liberals, wasn’t the one to drop these allegations goes a long way in establishing that they were fabricated, baseless accusations. So, why is Aimee facing punishment? Because her intention was to harm Biden and his family for her gain.

Did Aimee fabricate the contents of the supposed pages or was this the work of National File, which published the fabricated pages and claimed a Project Veritas “whistleblower” sold it to them? Nothing can be pinpointed with certainty, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman did underline Harris’ greed and how she “wanted to damage Ms. Biden’s father.”

Perhaps the only evidence to put this to rest is what Ashley has to say about it. More of a recluse compared to her parents, she hasn’t addressed her diary and its “pages,” but she has aired her ire (via CNN) against the “cruel” and “dehumanizing” practice of being targeted during the presidential campaign and called out Trump and his “whole disgusting ballgame.”

“When I was growing up, kids were off limits, right? You weren’t allowed. It was kind of a mutual understanding that you just didn’t really go after people’s children. You know? … I-I- don’t – that’s not what I signed up for.”

But it doesn’t matter to MTG — Ashley’s sentiments, the absence of even semi-solid evidence that the fake pages come from her stolen diary, or the fact that the upcoming elections already have a candidate that has been found liable for sexual abuse and countless other crimes. Making and proudly supporting unsubstantiated claims about Ashley and Joe Biden is a new notch on Greene’s belt.

You have to ask what makes the government protect Joe Biden when they know all of these things about him?



Outed for pedophile behavior by his own daughter but someone who sold the information goes to jail.



What does it tell you about our government when they all cover it up? https://t.co/nuK4IZjkGF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 10, 2024

Like every post of hers that establishes her deplorable and frankly disgusting mentality, this one also managed to floor everyone with the brand-new level Greene has stooped to.

This is asinine coming from an elected member of congress. You’re a disgrace. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 10, 2024

Criminals shouldn’t investigate other ppl. We have authorities to do this job and you’re unfit for this. — Arag 🟧 (@Diplomaticcat90) April 10, 2024

Like all good misinformation this is 95% true and 5% false



Let me explain



The diary is real, it was stolen, and people were prosecuted for the theft



But the pages that have been photoshopped / manufactured / fabricated and passed around by malicious actors are not real



And… — Dorene Brown (@DoreneBrow9456) April 10, 2024

Disappointing, isn’t it? MAGAs cheer Trump when he defames E. Jean Caroll even though he has been found liable for sexual abuse. Now, they are supporting the harassment of Ashley without any evidence. Well, the likes of MTG are championing Trump and peddling rumors for their greed. But what about the section of the general public that blindly follows and supports this?

