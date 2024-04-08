Donald Trump learns how many people don’t like him as staff members quit in droves

There are tribes of indigenous people living in the depths of the Amazon rainforest, all but totally cut off from the rest of civilization, who can read the room of American politics better than Donald Trump.

As he barrels towards this November’s election, Trump has been brazenly displaying even more bare-faced bigotry and general idiocy than ever. He’d turned the Bible into overpriced MAGA merchandise, indulged in playground bullying in regards to the highest office of the land, and most egregiously of all, told crowds at a rally that they would prefer a “white president” over a “Black president.”

If Trump actually burst his Mar-A-Lago bubble and left his Truth Social Echo chamber for a moment he might wake up to the fact that many millions of people out there hate his guts. And that includes, apparently, the people that work for him. Or, at least, they used to before they fled for the hills in their droves, leaving Trump and his team of Wormtongues and Wormtails in the lurch.

First, a recap. A month ago, after the Living Cheeto officially became the Republican’s presidential candidate, Team Trump enacted a hostile takeover of the Republican National Committee (RNC), sending out emails to whole teams of employees that they could either resign and reapply to their jobs or face termination. At the top of the pack, just to prove how Donald was transforming the committee into an extension of his own ego, Trump appointed his own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump (Eric’s wife), as co-chair, alongside former North Carolina chairman Mike Whatley.

The result of this aggressive round of house-clearing was that 60 employees were fired, including senior staff in the political, data, and communications departments. Those that stayed, meanwhile, have been faced with the prospect of “living at work,” earning less money than they would for the same job in the private sector, and even facing rigorous loyalty tests — interviews required them to answer “correctly” when asked if they thought the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

So it’s no surprise that many employees have thrown the job back in Trump’s face. According to The Guardian, numerous “crucial” staffers declined to return to work following the takeover. This means the RNC has “been left without people with deep knowledge of election operations at the Republican party’s central committee.” There has reportedly been so much “internal strife” that Team Trump has had to “privately admonish” the RNC’s new leaders within just a few weeks of them taking charge.

A major factor in so many staffers electing to part ways with the RNC is apparently the fact that the committee’s data department — of increasingly importance in elections — has been relocated from RNC HQ in Washington, D.C., to Trump’s campaign base in Palm Beach, Florida. Employees are expected to take up housing in the area, which has been dubbed “Trump Village” (well, at least we know who the village idiot is). The idea of both working and living alongside the most fanatical of Trump’s campaigners is said to have been the final straw for some.

Of course, Trump Village could soon become Trump Nation, depending on what fate has in store for us this November. Maybe if the election does go the GOP’s way, Americans can all follow the RNC’s lead and hold a mass migration out of the country.