Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a moment out of her day to explain why Americans are ‘enslaved’

While Donald J(erkwad) Trump finally begins his hush-money trial, we’re wishing we had enough money to make his heinous henchwoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, hush up as well. Unfortunately, we don’t, thanks to April 15 marking the federal tax deadline.
Nobody counts doing their taxes as among their favorite activities, but thanks to MTG, we’ve just been reminded of something we enjoy even less: remembering that we live in a world where an elected representative of the American people believes in “Jewish Space Lasers” and thinks the Nazis had “Gazpacho police.” Unluckily for us, she’s spewed more witless word salad on X (formerly Twitter) to blast the Biden administration for rising taxes.
And just because this wouldn’t be a true Marj tweet unless she used some seriously sketchy language, she once again employed tone-deaf slavery imagery, which really didn’t work out well for her the last time but apparently she’s not about to let it go.
“There are winning solutions to all of these problems when Washington remembers who pays for everything and who they took an oath to serve,” MTG concluded. Yes, this is professional bully and minority-hater Marjorie Taylor Greene acting like she, and the rest of Trump’s party, are warriors of the people.
A glimpse at the top-voted replies to her tweet, however, reveal that many are having none of it. Several statistic-savvy users immediately pointed out that the reason taxes have risen so high is because of Trump’s corruption during his own presidency, which unsurprisingly favored his one-percenter pals and threw everyone else under the bus.
“Hey why didn’t you mention the $2,000,000,000,000.00 that Trump gave away to corporations via massive tax cuts?” asked one tweeter.
Somehow, this is still marginally less mystifying than Marj’s response to last year’s tax season. Back in April 2023, Taylor Greene argued against a funding boost to combat climate change because governments didn’t increase taxes during the ice age and the planet turned out fine. Yes, she really believes we had working governments and tax systems approximately 20,000 years ago.
Clearly, three things in life are unavoidable: death, taxes, and MTG tweeting inane, ignorant nonsense.