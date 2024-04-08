The unbeatable stupidity of the modern GOP is one-upped, time and again, by the party’s dumbest members. At the head of the pack, trailing just a few feet behind her orange-stained overlord, is the ever-infuriating Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Recommended Videos

Greene has made a career out of tarnishing the dirt-poor GOP reputation even further, and she takes that job seriously. She puts in work on a daily basis, sometimes on the floor of the House and other times on the platform previously known as Twitter, where she goes to spew off-kilter points that do nothing but damage her own reputation as she works to further her political aims.

Greene’s latest bit of unhinged Twitter fodder saw the 49-year-old banshee once again take aim at the border, which she sees as the single biggest issue facing the American public. Not gun violence, which claimed upwards of 40,000 lives in the last year in which statistics were fully available, or Russia, the superpower that Marj personally invited to simply seize control of Ukraine, but the border: an unceasing dog whistle wielded by the far-right to stir up hate among American citizens.

In the same tweet, Marj proclaimed — using phrasing that in no way paints her as an unhinged conspiracy theorist — that her “eyes are wide open,” adding that “none of the stupid tricks fool me anymore.”

The FBI is saying a terrorist attack is imminent.



OF COURSE A TERRORIST ATTACK IS IMMINENT BECAUSE THEY KEEP THE BORDER WIDE OPEN AND MILLIONS HAVE INVADED!



Do you want to know why this is the messaging right now?



Because FISA is up for reauthorization and they need maximum… pic.twitter.com/Vi0hWndNwc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 8, 2024

Considering that stupid tricks are her calling card, it makes sense that Marj sees right through them. But considering that she agreed with those “stupid tricks” in one breath before blasting them as unconstitutional in the next, we really can’t know exactly what she was thinking in that empty head of hers. Maybe it was all an excuse to talk about stolen votes again?

Marj has made a habit in recent weeks of blatantly contradicting her own talking points while complaining about the left side of the political aisle. You know all those stolen votes that would have gotten Trump elected? Well, now she’s going after Democrats for discussing security concerns regarding voting machines long before 2020 rolled around.

Before 2020, Democrats said voting machines weren’t safe and could be hacked.



Now the left attacks anyone who says the exact same thing they said.



Play this video on loop.



We don’t have a country without safe and secure elections.



pic.twitter.com/IuCyD6kxY1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 7, 2024

Then there’s the border and the FBI’s warnings about an “imminent” terror attack. Marj says that attack will come from the border and that the FBI is just stirring up concern ahead of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s reinstitution, but her points always seem to clash. Does she have solutions, outside of the supposedly corrupt FBI? She does not, but why speak of solutions when you can simply trumpet your half-cocked opinion until the cows come home?

Marj built her entire career on being impossibly incompetent at her job, and she’s become so accustomed to falsehoods that she can no longer separate fact from fiction. She spends her days squawking about the “51” States of America, misunderstanding her own religion, masterminding hair-brained revisionist history, and mispronouncing words like “indictable” and “Gestapo,” even as she works to wield them in her favor.

We’re months away from a vote that could see Marj removed from office, and November absolutely can’t come fast enough. Every day that this woman remains in office, we’re forced to contend with her empty-headed drivel, which means that every day the American public, much like Marjorie Taylor Greene, gets just a little bit dumber.