After a lifetime of spreading misinformation and beating the drums to support the wrong people as well as championing their bigoted mentality, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has set out to impart fairly dubious wisdom over an apple being called an apple — the apple in question being Speaker Mike Johnson, whom she is desperately trying to oust from the House.

On the rare occasions that MTG does manage to read things other than the word vomit she produces herself, and makes a valiant effort to understand the same — not that we have high hopes from someone who can’t even say “indictment” right — she is exposed to a world outside her tiny narcissistic bubble. A world where her brainless actions are seen for what they are and called out for not even tiptoeing the shadows cast by the boundaries of logic.

This time it is a Politico article that details the sentiments of her fellow Republicans, who have established that Greene’s crusade to get Johnson ousted for aiding the Democrats in passing a $1.2 trillion spending bill to avoid a government funding lapse — just months after Kevin McCarthy’s removal — will not bear good results for the House (which is still fractured after McCarthy’s farewell) in any capacity. It will either divide Congress further, in ways that will be impossible to recuperate from in an election year, or result in Johnson siding with the Democrats in retaliation to secure some votes in his favor.

Whether it was her fellow Republicans calling her a “narcissist” or them outlining the flaws in her not-so-brilliant temper tantrum — though she seems particularly miffed with Johnson being called a “Conservative” — she sat down to do the “simple math” of connecting dots that have no connection whatsoever.

Politico needs to issue a correction.



It’s Uniparty Speaker Johnson, NOT “Conservative Speaker Johnson.”



Look kids, it’s simple math.



If Republicans keep leaving early then we will lose the House.



Under Speaker Johnson, George Santos was expelled and a Democrat won his seat.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 28, 2024

Uh, about George Santos. The man was expelled from the House in a bipartisan vote that included dozens of Republicans in addition to the Democrats who agreed on his ouster — the votes were 311 to 114, which isn’t surprising, as they were made against the backdrop of serious federal charges like wire fraud, theft of public funds, misleading Congress about the details of his financial status, and a lot more.

And, MTG is content in believing that Gallagher’s exit is a nefarious plan Johnson concocted for reasons she is keeping close to her heart.

As for the other shaking crutches her argument hangs on…

You overplayed your hand. You dont call for a motion to vacate when you know you don’t have the votes. — Wren (@wrens_dens) March 28, 2024

Simple math? Maybe it isn't the speaker factor that is the problem…a leader can not lead people who REJECT leadership on any level. "You're not the boss of me." — The Never Mind Girl (@Trendy2Chic) March 28, 2024

You claim to know what the voters want, but you condemn Santos’ expulsion and the voters electing Tom Suozzi.



The rule of law doesn’t apply to you when you don’t get your way, right? — SupFellas (@monkeyshines6) March 28, 2024

MAYBE, and I'm spitballing here, you people should try working with each other instead of throwing one another under the damn bus! You MIGHT have better retention that way. — Charles U. Farley (@hell_diver0803) March 28, 2024

As for her colleagues “defending” Johnson — it’s not so much defending him as it’s disliking Marj’s “my way or the highway” principle. Conservatives aren’t exactly a fan of Johnson, but they understand the very possible consequences of forcefully ousting him — and it is not the hill they want to die on.