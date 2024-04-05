It’s an insult to the entire state of Georgia to imply that Marjorie Taylor Greene is the best the state’s 14th Congressional District can offer, yet here we are. An absolute doorknob of a Congresswoman is representing the district and spouting off nonsense at every available opportunity.

Without the poor voting instincts of those Georgia constituents, we might have a single moment of peace over the next eight months. Thanks to their lack of judgement, however, we’ll be forced to put up with ceaseless hot takes from the GOP’s noisiest gasbag for months more, at least. Such hot takes include her latest, which saw the 49-year-old Karen of a Congresswoman take a brief break from lambasting Mike Johnson to instead insist that U.S. involvement in Russia’s attack on Ukraine is somehow un-American. In Greene’s perfect, anti-globalist America, it seems we’d abandon our allies — unless, of course, they have something desirable to offer.

Since, in Greene’s eyes, Ukraine has nothing of worth to offer as payment for our aid in its fight, the U.S. should simply abandon the country to Russia. She unabashedly stated as much in a recent tweet, in which she named Ukraine as the Biden administration’s “51st state.”

The Biden administration is hellbent on making Ukraine the 51st state of America. There is NOTHING Ukraine offers our country or our people other than money being laundered through a foreign corrupt state.



Easily the most surprising element of the post is the revelation that Marj actually grasps how many states exist in the United States. This is flabbergasting, considering she can’t pronounce “indictment.” Each of her other assertions, which accuse Ukraine and the State Department of ceaseless lies, are classic Greene. Even her final statement, which invites Putin to simply seize control of Ukraine, is right on track for the heartless politician.

Greene’s shortsighted, selfish tendencies are on full display in the tweet, in which she fails to acknowledge just how myopic her thinking is. If we were to simply hand Ukraine over to Russia, not only would we be silently endorsing a hostile invasion, but we’d be giving Russia the okay to repeat its actions in the future. Mindless Marj may truly be empty-headed enough to think Russia will stop at Ukraine, but anyone with an actual brain knows how foolish that thinking is. If we allow Russia to simply take what it wants, with no resistance, it will not stop at Ukraine. Once the country falls to Russia’s superior numbers, Russian President Vladimir Putin will shift his gaze to a new target. Then another, and another, until he finally lands on the U.S.

If Marj truly thinks that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a one-time issue, then she’s even more dense than we give her credit for. Her gutless urging to simply abandon Ukraine is on the mark for the cowardly party with which she aligns herself, but it’s a despicable tactic, even for her. The bar just keeps lowering, but each day Marj proves herself a master at limbo as she maneuvers herself under the dirt-low expectations of the American public.