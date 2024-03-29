Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a break from crucifying Mike Johnson to talk about Jesus

Several of the GOP’s more contentious members are starting to feel the heat. They’re ramping up efforts to fake relatability, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has selected Christianity as her avenue of choice.

Recommended Videos

The Congresswoman took a break from pretending to know basic math to instead masquerade as a good Christian this week, conveniently leaning on religion just ahead of the Easter holiday. Greene joins GOP ringleader Trump in playacting at actually practicing the religion she so often wields as a political tool, but few people are convinced.

Maybe its due to the utterly sacrilegious release of the Trump-endorsed, U.S.A.-themed bibles, which — blatantly flaunting the very documents these absolute doorknobs claim to protect — contain copies of several states-specific documents, including the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. Or maybe its simply due to the blatant disregard Greene and Trump display, at every turn, for the actual ideals of Christianity.

Despite their complete lack of the actual traits of a good Christian, Greene and Trump are giving their best attempt at mimicry, with abysmal results. Even Greene’s empty Good Friday post was met with a broad eye-roll from the American public, many of whom pointed out just how often she contradicts the exact sentiments contained within her tweet.

Urging people to “take a moment to reflect on the incredible sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the profound love He has for each and every one of us,” Greene extended “his blessings” to a broad “you all,” a statement that, from Greene’s lips, notably excludes a good portion of the U.S. population.

As we observe Good Friday, let’s take a moment to reflect on the incredible sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the profound love He has for each and every one of us.



May His blessings be upon you all. pic.twitter.com/GiUu9P4IYS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 29, 2024

As commenters were quick to point out, Greene likely wouldn’t extend that love to many of the people she’s made a career out of attacking. Does Jesus love those migrants she’s so fond of bombarding? What about the LGBTQ+ community? People of color? It certainly can’t extend to the “corrupt” Democratic opponents she’s always screeching about.

Commenters quickly piled onto Greene’s tweet with demands to stop using the Christian name as a political lever, and blasting her for her starkly un-Christian values.

You are not a true Christian. Stop calling yourself one. — SingerNicky (@SingerNicky1) March 29, 2024

Stop with the holier-than-thou act, pretending you're Jesus' BFF while ignoring his whole "love thy neighbor" spiel. If his fan club actually practiced what they preached instead of throwing shade at anyone who's different, we might get somewhere. Jesus was about love, not… — Cynic (@CynicWalton) March 29, 2024

You're not even Christian. Pretending to be one doesn't count. Despicable. — Harly's Corner (@HarlysCorner) March 29, 2024

Many people, leaning on their own, real religious beliefs, tweaked phrases from the Bible (the actual Bible, not the money-grubbing, disgustingly exploitative Trump Bible) to make their points.

He has used fake companies, schools, wine, etc . But using the Bible is just hitting bottom. People know him . I don't understand why they believe in him and his Bible stories. — gemini (@Virginia5734) March 29, 2024

No one who practices deceit will dwell in my house; no one who speaks falsely will stand in my presence.



Psalm 101:7



Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 yearshttps://t.co/CSA4T0v3S9 — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) March 29, 2024

Despite her presence as a sneering, empty-headed tool of the MAGA movement, Greene typically finds broad support on her social media echo chamber, but things are starting to shift. There’s little support to be found for the faux Christian in the comment section of her latest tweet, where people largely seem annoyed at her attempts to playact at religious devotion.

Its a pleasant reminder that Greene’s popularity perpetually balances on the verge of dropping off completely, and every time she burns her base, she hemorrhages followers. Its happening in real time, in the wake of her tweet, and a few more instances like this could easily see the representative’s chances at re-election vanish completely.