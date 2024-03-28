Maybe Trump needs to buy one of his own Bibles and, like, read it?

It’s Easter week, but for two people who claim to be devout, god-fearing Christians, wannabe tyrant Donald Trump and his screeching sycophantic follower Marjorie Taylor Greene have a funny way of marking this most holy of times.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Greene never shuts up about how much of a poster-girl for Christianity she is — “Christian” is even the first word in her X/Twitter bio, which somehow fails to mention “hypocrite,” “liar,” and “laughingstock” in its list of various descriptors. Meanwhile, Trump has often attempted to play at being a religious man in order to appeal to conservative Christian voters, even though it’s abundantly clear to everyone that he doesn’t actually believe in a power higher than himself.

Both have been attempting to play the Christian card again as the world celebrates Easter, and both seem to be entirely oblivious to how they’re flaunting Christian values through their actions. First of all, Trump has managed to appall us all over again — you’d think he’d run out of ways to do that by now, but nope — with the announcement of his God Bless The USA Bibles, a MAGA-branded edition of the holy scripture that he’s selling for $60 each.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again, As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” Trump posted on Truth Social, with all the shameless lack of subtlety of a snake oil salesman. I’m honestly surprised Marjorie didn’t take to X to claim that reading the Trump Bible had cured her bad back and now she can walk again.

Image via Truth Social/Donald Trump

As it happens, MTG took to X to yap about a different matter, but something that shows her as equally blind to the actual teachings of the Bible. Continuing to do her best to stick it to her newfound nemesis, Mike Johnson, Marj spewed bigoted bile all over social media by basically throwing every other Republican under the bus for voting for the $1.2 trillion funding package that she says supports “woke, trans ideology” and “full term abortion clinics.”

.@SpeakerJohnson you can’t follow Christ and fund full term abortion clinics.



That’s the inconvenient truth.



And EVERY Republican in my conference that voted for the $1.2 TRILLION woke, trans ideology, DEI, Open Border Policy, abortion ABOMINATION omnibus that is upset with me,… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2024

Needless to say, Taylor Greene — a woman who doesn’t just practice anti-Semitism, racism, sexism, homophobia, and warmongery, but is a seasoned professional at all of the above — is not exactly about to become a saint anytime soon. As one scorching reply to her post put it, “You are the last person on Earth to lecture anyone who claims to follow Christ on what they should or shouldn’t do.”

You are the last person on earth to lecture anyone who claims to follow Christ on what they should or shouldn't do. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 27, 2024

Also, let’s not allow her to get away with that ridiculous opening sentence. “There are NO FULL TERM abortion clinics,” roasted another commenter. “No Doctor would perform an abortion on full term baby. You are extremely ignorant to even suggest that.”

There are NO FULL TERM abortion clinics. No Doctor would perform an abortion on full term baby. You are extremely ignorant to even suggest that. My cousin is an OBGYN and would laugh his ass off at you. It’s called MURDER stupid. WTAF lady! You would lie to anyone to make a… — Celeste (@DCelesteSpencer) March 27, 2024

Some of the core pillars of the Christian faith include kindness, compassion, loving thy neighbor, forgiveness, and acceptance of our own sins ⏤ not to mention, slightly further down the list, not using the Lord’s name in vain to hawk your tawdry wares. And yet Trump and Taylor Greene are flaunting all of these foundationary concepts of their religion all at once in their respective social media posts.

To be fair to them both — if we must — bigoted, bullying behavior hiding behind a mask of piousness is a problem that’s as age-old as, well, Christianity, but it’s still galling just how egregiously these two flout the teachings of the Bible on this week of all weeks. I can’t imagine either of them have ever asked themselves “What Would Jesus Do?” And, if they have, I don’t know how the answer they ended up at was “Seek personal power at all costs and hurl incessant hate to do it.”