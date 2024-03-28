There is no denying it — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the most hardworking member of the “I heart Donald Trump” team. Of course, it is a whole other topic to explain that her desperate and frankly glaringly obtuse schemes to protect her ideal are doing the 2024 election candidate more harm than good.

Recommended Videos

Currently, Mr. Trump is running out of fingers and toes to count the number of felonies he has been charged with, and clearly, Greene is not at all bothered that her last attempt to defend his dignity was met with the GOP Presidential candidate painting her as a giant liar. Because this time she is back with the flimsiest, most logicless defense argument to vindicate Trump of the charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a chat with MAGA influencer Steve Bannon, MTG boasted that she not only has “proof” that the votes for Trump during the last presidential election were simply “lost in the email,” but also claimed that in the former-POTUS’ infamous phone call whereby he pressured Georgia election officials to overturn the result of the votes, he was simply enquiring about the votes — those poor, orphaned MIA votes — cast in his favor.

“In 2020, when absentee ballot voting was at its highest. And so when President Trump got on the phone with our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and said, ‘can you find the votes? Where are they?’ He was basically looking for ballots, and these ballots have been lost in the mail. And so there was nothing wrong with Trump, with what President Trump said. As a matter of fact, I think he’ll be vindicated easily by a lot of the work that I’m doing and the proof that I’ll be showing pretty soon.”

Love the enthusiasm, Marj! But there is one teeny, tiny problem — the audio recording of the hour-long call and its very carefully processed transcript exists, dear. A transcript that details Trump relentlessly trying to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” him the exact number of votes to change his then-status in the election — that is, to reverse his looming defeat against Joe Biden. He attempted everything from begging to flattery to downright threatening Raffensperger, but failed to conjure a change in his favor with the call.

Throughout the call, Trump rambled on about how “there no way” he lost, and continued pestering Raffensperger to commit election fraud.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

Frankly, Greene, I fail to see how you can fix this blunder — unless you have created a nationwide brainwashing-ray. At this point, the general sentiment confirms that before Republicans ask Trump to censor what comes out of his mouth, they should make Marjorie stop talking completely.

They’ve been lost in the mail for FOUR YEARS! Thats a “the dog ate my homework” level excuse! Even DeJoy’s Post Office couldn’t be this bad! 🤣🤣 — And Still I Rise 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@invictis117) March 28, 2024

“when I decided to rob the bank, I said give me all your money, but I really meant give me all the money that is SUPPOSED to be in my account” 🤣 — UrbanistaRamon (@UrbanistaRamon) March 28, 2024

How did he know the exact number of ballots lost in the mail. And how convenient that was the exact number he needed to win 😂 — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) March 28, 2024

While America has not forgotten the actions the ex-president engaged in retaliation to his loss, the Congresswoman just went ahead and highlighted in bold that there is no escaping this iron-clad charge for him. Anyway, the woman who believes Jewish Space Lasers are out there gunning for Santa and his reindeer has backed up her frail argument by assuring us that she will be investigating the “failures of the post office and how many absentee ballots do not get counted because they come in late.”

A live example of the saying, “A wise enemy is better than a foolish friend.”



This is not the first (and will hardly be the last) time when Trump has needed help in making people understand what he “meant to say,” but Greene has proved, time and again, that the best way she can support her hero is by sparing him her cursed assistance.