House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as he testifies before the committee about the Biden Administration's FY2025 budget request in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Under the leadership of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), the House of Representatives will transmit articles of impeachment against Mayorkas later in the day, marking the beginning of the first Senate trial of a White House cabinet secretary in nearly 150 years.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Georgian Grinch Marjorie Taylor Greene proves she’s no Dr. Seuss while trying her hand at death and murder poetry

Oh! The places you'll go... once you finally leave us all in peace.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 06:48 am

On days when it’s wet and the sun is not sunny, it’s hard to have lots of good fun that is funny. On those occasions, you might find yourself doomscrolling on X (formerly Twitter) only to come across yet another tirade of offensive inanity from Georgia’s very own answer to the Grinch, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Recommended Videos

At least on this occasion, MTG has endeavored to lighten the mood of her endless gasbaggery about how liberals are bringing about the destruction of America by turning her latest tempestuous tweet into a vague attempt at poetry, that reads a bit like something an AI might come up with if it was force-fed a strict diet of nothing but Dr. Seuss and Truth Social posts.

“No money for Ukraine!!! The American people demand a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia!!!” Marjorie decreed, like a far-right version of the bossy fish from Cat in the Hat who tells the kids not to be about when their mother is out. “No more death, no more murder!!! Defend America’s border!!!” she concluded, with a poor near-rhyme that she was probably incredibly proud of.

Needless to say, the replies to Taylor Greene’s tweet are full of condemning comments from those who can’t believe that an elected American official is siding with the relentless Russian offensive on Ukraine.

“Pathetic” is one word used to describe the woman who makes Mike Myers in uncanny cat fur look adorable. Another one? “Dummy.” Blasting Marjorie’s claims that a “peace deal” could be made between the two countries, one user responded: “Would you give your bathroom to someone who broke into your house as an offer of peace?”

With tweets like this, Marjorie is only convincing X that she has finally lost all trace of loyalty to the United States, earning her the nickname “Moscow Marge” and leaving some to label her “a full-blown traitor.”

From turning against her allies, implying Democrats are taking a hit out on Donald Trump to taking hypocrisy to a hitherto unseen level in human history, Marjorie certainly does seem to be growing more and more radicalized with each passing week, which is saying something for someone who has believed in Jewish Space Lasers for years. Can we get an X-ray of this woman, please, because her heart may actually be three sizes too small.

Of course, Marj is just Thing One to Trump’s Cat in the MAGA Hat (Who’s Thing Two? Maybe Lauren Boebert). So ideally we’d just be ignoring her terminal whining and focus on the real story, which is the human equivalent of green eggs and ham beginning his criminal trial. And yet MTG just makes it so hard to leave her be when she routinely posts enough bile to curdle even little Cindy-Lou’s forgiving spirit.

You’re a mean one, Ms. Taylor Greene.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Oops, Fox News finally admitted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a dump
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Oops, Fox News finally admitted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a dump
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What did Riley Strain text his mom before he disappeared?
Riley Strain
Category: News
News
True Crime
True Crime
What did Riley Strain text his mom before he disappeared?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Are the ‘Sesame Street’ writers on strike?
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Are the ‘Sesame Street’ writers on strike?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 English dub release date?
Takemichi Hanagaki in season 1 of Toyo Revengers.
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 English dub release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Oops, Fox News finally admitted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a dump
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Oops, Fox News finally admitted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a dump
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What did Riley Strain text his mom before he disappeared?
Riley Strain
Category: News
News
True Crime
True Crime
What did Riley Strain text his mom before he disappeared?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Are the ‘Sesame Street’ writers on strike?
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Are the ‘Sesame Street’ writers on strike?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 English dub release date?
Takemichi Hanagaki in season 1 of Toyo Revengers.
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 English dub release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'