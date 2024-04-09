‘They want him dead’: Does unrepentant rascal Marjorie Taylor Greene actually think Democrats are putting a hit on Donald Trump?

Few people ramble incoherently via social media as much as Donald Trump, but his biggest fan, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) certainly tries her best to copy his behavior.

Her most recent post on Twitter (or X, as its man-child owner insists on trying to make everyone call it) is actually a bit of a change, and if you read the sentences that made up the first post of her rant with no context you might even be forgiven for thinking she is forming somewhat of an argument. However, in the 5-post screed she can’t help but come up with some truly hilarious doozies that betray just how unhinged her beliefs are.

Mike Johnson has unfortunately not lived up to a single one of his self-imposed tenets. Allowing us one day, rather than 72 hours, to review a 1000-plus page bill to which no amendments could be offered was not “ensuring total transparency, open processes, and regular order.”… pic.twitter.com/9OVWvpXm7O — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 9, 2024

The post is aimed at removing Republican speaker Mike Johnson from his role for the heinous crime of trying to make government work a little bit. In it, she laments Johnson not following a set of predetermined rules, the main one of which we imagine to be something along the lines of “refuse to act like an adult.” Greene is known for loving those who follow rules, which is why she’s happy to see the wannabe insurrectionists from the Capitol Riot tried for their crimes. Or something like that.

The Georgian then goes on to complain about how Johnson’s work helped to fund a number of Biden initiatives, as well as organizations within the government. While we’ve never been convinced she was the brightest, being surprised and annoyed that the government is spending money on initiatives and organizations is a low point, even for her.

As expected, Greene also throws in a few lies about the trans community, implies immigrants are monsters, and says some incoherent things about the border. However, one of the strangest things she does in this rant is imply that Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump is a “deathsentence” (lack of space between the words are hers) for the former president. She repeats this claim three times in slightly different, increasingly dramatic ways, as if this were a text to an ex she had written multiple versions of then forgot to edit before sending:

“If convicted, this would be a deathsentence for President Trump. A death sentence for President Trump is precisely what the Democrats want. They want him dead.”

Despite his love of treason, Donald Trump is not facing the death penalty. If anything, a prison sentence would probably improve his allegedly awful diet.

Hilariously, she then randomly defends the only man in the world who could hold a candle to Trump in an Olympics of lying: George Santos. Santos’ lies ranged from claiming he was Jewish to telling people he worked on the ill-fated Spider-Man musical. We guess even unhinged rants need a bit of comic relief.