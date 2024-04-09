Category:
Politics

‘They want him dead’: Does unrepentant rascal Marjorie Taylor Greene actually think Democrats are putting a hit on Donald Trump?

If anything will kill him, it's the terrible diet and endless anger.
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 02:10 pm
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Donald Trump Bloodbath
Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Few people ramble incoherently via social media as much as Donald Trump, but his biggest fan, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) certainly tries her best to copy his behavior.

Recommended Videos

Her most recent post on Twitter (or X, as its man-child owner insists on trying to make everyone call it) is actually a bit of a change, and if you read the sentences that made up the first post of her rant with no context you might even be forgiven for thinking she is forming somewhat of an argument. However, in the 5-post screed she can’t help but come up with some truly hilarious doozies that betray just how unhinged her beliefs are.

The post is aimed at removing Republican speaker Mike Johnson from his role for the heinous crime of trying to make government work a little bit. In it, she laments Johnson not following a set of predetermined rules, the main one of which we imagine to be something along the lines of “refuse to act like an adult.” Greene is known for loving those who follow rules, which is why she’s happy to see the wannabe insurrectionists from the Capitol Riot tried for their crimes. Or something like that.

The Georgian then goes on to complain about how Johnson’s work helped to fund a number of Biden initiatives, as well as organizations within the government. While we’ve never been convinced she was the brightest, being surprised and annoyed that the government is spending money on initiatives and organizations is a low point, even for her.

As expected, Greene also throws in a few lies about the trans community, implies immigrants are monsters, and says some incoherent things about the border. However, one of the strangest things she does in this rant is imply that Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump is a “deathsentence” (lack of space between the words are hers) for the former president. She repeats this claim three times in slightly different, increasingly dramatic ways, as if this were a text to an ex she had written multiple versions of then forgot to edit before sending:

“If convicted, this would be a deathsentence for President Trump. A death sentence for President Trump is precisely what the Democrats want. They want him dead.”

Despite his love of treason, Donald Trump is not facing the death penalty. If anything, a prison sentence would probably improve his allegedly awful diet.

Hilariously, she then randomly defends the only man in the world who could hold a candle to Trump in an Olympics of lying: George Santos. Santos’ lies ranged from claiming he was Jewish to telling people he worked on the ill-fated Spider-Man musical. We guess even unhinged rants need a bit of comic relief.

related content
Read Article ‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republican's are working on the final negotiations of the The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made between the White House and House Republican's to raise the debt ceiling until 2025.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene is done with ‘stupid tricks,’ but what about her own stupidity?
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene is done with ‘stupid tricks,’ but what about her own stupidity?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump learns how many people don’t like him as staff members quit in droves
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the rally, Trump spoke next to an empty lectern on the stage and challenged President Joe Biden to debate him. The Wisconsin primary is being held today.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump learns how many people don’t like him as staff members quit in droves
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is Donald Trump’s ‘Agenda 47?’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the driving range during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
What is Donald Trump’s ‘Agenda 47?’
David James David James Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republican's are working on the final negotiations of the The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made between the White House and House Republican's to raise the debt ceiling until 2025.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘I am a team player,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, while throwing a colleague under the bus and climbing into the driver’s seat
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene is done with ‘stupid tricks,’ but what about her own stupidity?
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene is done with ‘stupid tricks,’ but what about her own stupidity?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump learns how many people don’t like him as staff members quit in droves
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at a rally on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the rally, Trump spoke next to an empty lectern on the stage and challenged President Joe Biden to debate him. The Wisconsin primary is being held today.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump learns how many people don’t like him as staff members quit in droves
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What is Donald Trump’s ‘Agenda 47?’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the driving range during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
What is Donald Trump’s ‘Agenda 47?’
David James David James Apr 8, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.