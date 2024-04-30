Kristi Noem on a horse, Ron DeSantis holding a dog, and an angel puppy
Screengrabs via Inside Edition (Remixed by Margarida Bastos)
Category:
Politics
News
Social Media

‘Every dog with Republican owners today’: The best tweet of 2024 emerges thanks to Kristi Noem shooting her puppy

It's the natural order of the Internet: first the shock and horror, then the memes.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:42 am

Warning: This story contains mentions of puppy murder. Please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

It’s the news everyone has been talking about: “Kristi Noem is a puppy killer.” Usually, these types of statements are either decontextualized or hyperbolic. But in this case, there is really no better way to encapsulate it – unless we also took the poor Noem family goat into this unfortunate equation.

What is also shocking, is that Governor Noem herself volunteered this information in her latest upcoming book No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, which comes out May 7. Clearly, the South Dakota Governor must think that the way to move things forward is to pick up one’s firearms and start shooting whenever one cannot think of a better solution to one’s “problems.”

That is what she did with Cricket, her 14-month-old wirehair pointer puppy. It seems that dogs are only worth something to Noem if they can help her kill other animals. Cricket committed the awful crime of being too excited and ostensibly “untrainable” for the Republican politician’s tastes. She even called her “the picture of pure joy,” no less. Therefore, and perfectly reasonable for any remotely compassionate human being, she took the puppy to a gravel pit and shot her. She would later be asked by her young daughter: “Where’s Cricket?” (per The Guardian)

Of course, as much as some people have become horrified by this story Noem somehow felt it was something to be proud of and worth putting out there, others have elected, as is the Internet’s undying tendency, to make memes.

“Be a very good boy, or else…”

People have, as expected, used this opportunity to make political memes about the situation. As much as these are generalizations, not actual reflections of how everyone who votes one way thinks, they are nevertheless enough to try to have a laugh at what is essentially a very grim story.

Kristi Noem summed up her horror story, saying: “I guess if I were a better politician, I wouldn’t tell the story here.” Which may have been a little euphemistic of her.

In fact, and likely contrary to what she intended, she has brought about a stream of dog love demonstrations by other Republican politicians, potentially seeking to take Noem’s place as former President Donald Trump‘s future running mate. This included the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who, as per The Guardian’s report, has recently received Trump’s “full and enthusiastic support.” Perhaps the former President is all the more enthusiastic after understanding, as a consequence of the public uproar, that not even (most) Republicans like when people callously shoot their pets. Especially, when all they were guilty of was the excitement natural to a puppy.

Rest in Peace Cricket – plus Kristi Noem’s chances of still being Donald Trump’s running mate for the upcoming election.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Side by side images of a man telling a story on TikTok.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secret Service officials briefed members of the House Oversight Committee about the discovery of the substance in the lobby area of the West Wing and announced that their investigation had been concluded after finding no suspect.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Side by side images of a man telling a story on TikTok.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secret Service officials briefed members of the House Oversight Committee about the discovery of the substance in the lobby area of the West Wing and announced that their investigation had been concluded after finding no suspect.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Shocked She-Hulk overlaid on Avengers: Endgame portal scene screenshot
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers 5’ team rumored to have been revealed, and it’s not what you were expecting — or hoping
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Why did Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis meet privately in Florida?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis Apr 29, 2024
Author
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.