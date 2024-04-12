‘Our majority is shrinking’: Marjorie Taylor Greene has no idea that her despair is bringing joy to millions

The lack of self-awareness displayed by Marjorie Taylor Greene is genuinely staggering sometimes.

The Georgian representative seems to have no perception of her total and unending hypocrisy, like the way that she’ll accuse political rivals and even her own allies of deep incompetence, even as she fails to pronounce common words and tells reporters to “f*** off” when they call her out on her own stupidity. Or how she makes outlandish accusations against President Biden and his administration while actually breaking the law herself (and doing so in the most tacky way imaginable to boot).

MTG’s current malevolent mission makes this abundantly clear too. Although she claims she’s a “team player,” Taylor Greene has been doing her utmost to destroy fellow Republican, Speaker Mike Johnson, despite a lack of support from her fellow red representatives. The latest rod she’s using to beat Johnson with? The resignation of Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Mike Johnson wished Gallagher well and thanked him for his service and allowed him to screw over his district.



Our majority is shrinking under Speaker Johnson. https://t.co/5kErUS7PN3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 10, 2024

For context, Gallagher announced that he was resigning from office in late March, something which sent shockwaves throughout his party as it meant that the Republicans had the barest majority possible — they currently only have a single vote to spare. There was a way this could’ve been avoided, though. According to Wisconsin election law, if Gallagher had resigned in the first week of April, a special election would’ve been triggered. As it is, Gallagher is leaving office on April 19, meaning his place in the House now can’t be filled until the next congressional term.

Marjorie laid the blame squarely at the feet of Johnson for letting Gallagher go without strengthening the party’s majority. “Mike Johnson wished Gallagher well and thanked him for his service and allowed him to screw over his district,” she moaned. “Our majority is shrinking under Speaker Johnson.”

The problem? The people of X didn’t see it that way, with all of the most popular comments turning the blame right back around to Marj herself. As one wrote, “Maybe the majority is shrinking under the fact Trump is the nominee and people like you are supporting him?”

Maybe the majority is shrinking under the fact Trump is the nominee and people like you are supporting him? — Christopher Hyre (Horoshak) (@ChrisHoroshak) April 10, 2024 Others didn’t even bother to thinly veil their contempt. “You’re the reason why Republicans are about to lose their majority,” blasted one reply. “You are at fault. You’re crazy,” shared another. Some used cold hard logic to push a pin through Greene’s argument and cause it to blow up in her face. “The Speaker ‘allowed’ someone to retire at the time of their choosing? What kind of dictatorship do you think we live in?” an X user asked. “The one that you’re hoping to create?”

The Speaker "allowed" someone to retire at the time of their choosing?



What kind of dictatorship do you think we live in? The one that you're hoping to create?



Meanwhile you take no blame for your extremist positions, conspiracy theory peddling, bigotry, and hatred being… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) April 10, 2024

In the same vein, MTG is attempting to convince us that the Republicans’ FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) bill wasn’t shot down in flames this week, after 19 of their own voted against it, in what was yet another embarrassing blow for the GOP which points to a damaging civil war going on within Trump’s party.

FISA was not defeated yesterday and the fight is not over.



Very good thread here by Thomas Massie. 👇 https://t.co/rYPpVoQtws — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 11, 2024

Considering that this is the same woman who just last week was telling us that God caused the NYC earthquake and Monday’s eclipse in order to… show up Biden(?!), we really shouldn’t be surprised by anything that comes out of her lizard-tongued mouth or her execrable X account anymore. And yet, say what you like about Marj, and we do, but she always finds fresh ways to shock and appall us.

