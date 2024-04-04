Sydney Sweeney won an award for wearing a little red dress and literally no one is complaining

Sydney Sweeney is a stunner and now she has an award to prove it. The Anyone But You star’s memorable People’s Choice Awards look is still making waves over a month later.

E! Entertainment’s audience voted Sweeney’s plunging red dress as their favorite red carpet moment in the outlet’s March Fabness bracket (College Basketball’s March Madness tournament’s more fabulous sibling).

Bow down to the bracket champion! ❤️ You voted and @sydney_sweeney had your favorite red carpet look. 🔥#LiveFromE pic.twitter.com/1weAdaNAZj — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) April 3, 2024

As one of the most coveted rising stars in Hollywood, Sweeney’s fashion choices are always ones to watch. She is styled by Molly Dickson, who also works with the likes of Camila Mendes, Sadie Sink, and Lana del Rey. Thanks to the duo’s collaborations, the Anyone But You and Immaculate back-to-back press runs sparked up a conversation about Sweeney’s style identity, which had previously flown under the radar. The PCAs’ custom Mônot column dress was a particularly impactful choice given its bold color, and sensual silhouette.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Sweeney’s fashion that stole the show that evening. She and her much-talked-about Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell took to the stage to create what was arguably the award ceremony’s highlight. After Powell pretended to be nervous about his appearance, Sweeney started singing the definitive 2000s classic that is Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten in a call back to a scene from the film in which the leading man’s character sings it to soothe himself. The actress then called out “the big guns” when her singing alone was failing to do the trick, which led to Bedingfield herself joining them on stage.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nostalgic Millennials, joined by all the Gen Z’ers who were introduced to the song via Sweeney and Powell’s movie, wasted no time in making a clip of the moment go viral on social media, and with it the actress’s traffic-stopping red dress. Sweeney herself was nominated for Comedy Movie Star of The Year but ultimately lost to another blonde bombshell’s performance in an equally racy rom-com — Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress finished off the look with matching red Jimmy Choo Minny 85 Sandals and sparkly De Beers jewelry. Her smoky sultry makeup was the work of Melissa Hernandez, while hairstylist Glen Oropeza took care of the actress’s shiny blonde locks.